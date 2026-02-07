ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

After conceding 15 runs in his second over and being given a rest from bowling duty, the right-arm pacer returned for his third in the 17th over of the innings. And he accounted for four wickets in five deliveries -- those of Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson for a hat-trick, then Safyaan Sharif off the last delivery of the over, reducing the minnows to 133/9 in 17 overs.