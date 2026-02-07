West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Pulls Off Screamer As Munsey Falls, SCO 38/3

Currie finishes strongly for Scotland and picks up another wicket right at the start of the final over, Rutherford reaching for the slower one and slicing it to Michael Jones in the deep. Matthew Forde has a couple of swings but can’t find the boundary, managing just a single, while Cross does well behind the stumps to stop any extras. Romario Shepherd finally connects with a muscular swipe, sending a low full toss back over the bowler for six, but Currie has the last word with a slower short ball that beats the bat. Seven from the over and West Indies close on 182 for 5.