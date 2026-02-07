West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Two‑Time Champs Begin Campaign Against Associates

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer in action during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on January 29, 2026. | Photo: X/windiescricket

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Match 2 between West Indies and Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Scotland were drafted into the World Cup after Bangladesh’s withdrawal and have had a rushed build‑up. Richie Berrington’s side will have their work cut out against two-time champions West Indies. The Caribbean side remain a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format despite their inconsistent form of late. Follow the play-by-play updates from the West Indies vs Scotland cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES