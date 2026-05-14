Hostage Standoff Deepens After Killing of Church Leaders in Manipur

Summary of this article
Tensions between Kuki-Zo and Naga communities escalated in Manipur after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.
Following the attack, both sides abducted villagers, with 18 Liangmai Nagas allegedly held by Kuki groups and around 29 Kukis detained by Naga groups.
State leaders and community organisations are holding talks to secure the release of hostages, while the Chief Minister has appealed for restraint and peace.
A day after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Manipur, tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities continued to escalate on Thursday, with both sides holding dozens of villagers captive in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.
According to organisations from both communities, 18 Liangmai Naga villagers are currently being held by Kuki groups in Kangpokpi district, while around 29 Kuki villagers are being detained by Naga groups, mainly in Senapati district. As of Friday morning, no breakthrough had been reached in efforts to secure their release.
Ambush Triggers Retaliatory Detentions
The latest flashpoint began on Wednesday morning when three leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association — Reverend Vumthang Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou — were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicles while they were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi.
Soon after news of the attack spread, Kuki organisations alleged the involvement of armed Naga groups. Hours later, around 18 residents of Konsakhul, a Liangmai Naga village in Kangpokpi, were allegedly abducted by residents of neighbouring Kuki-Zo village Lelen Vaiphei.
“These villagers were on their way to Imphal when they were captured. We still do not know where they are being kept,” said Akhiu Ngaomai of the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee.
Naga organisations later responded by detaining 23 Kuki villagers in Senapati district and another six in parts of Kangpokpi, describing it as a retaliatory move.
Talks Underway Amid Fears of Escalation
United Naga Council president Ng Lorho said Naga groups had proposed a simultaneous release of all detainees but claimed Kuki groups had not agreed to the proposal yet.
“We have instructed our people not to harm the detainees. The situation is extremely tense,” he said, adding that senior ministers were involved in mediation efforts.
On Thursday, Kuki organisations met Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen to discuss de-escalation. Kuki Inpi Manipur information secretary Janghaolun Kipgen said both communities were acting out of fear following the killings.
However, he expressed distrust over calls for unilateral release, referring to a similar hostage crisis in Ukhrul earlier this year in which two Kuki villagers were later found dead after captives were freed.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed to all sides to exercise restraint and immediately stop abductions and intimidation, warning that such actions would only worsen the crisis.
The renewed tensions come amid an already fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has continued for nearly three years, while clashes between Kuki-Zo and Naga groups have intensified since February.