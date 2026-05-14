Six Militants Arrested In Manipur During Security Crackdown

Summary of this article
Six suspected militants were arrested in separate operations conducted by security forces in Manipur.
The arrested individuals were allegedly associated with banned insurgent organisations active in the State.
Arms, ammunition, and incriminating materials were reportedly recovered during the operations.
Security forces arrested six suspected militants in Manipur during a series of coordinated operations carried out across different districts of the State, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, the arrested individuals were allegedly linked to banned insurgent groups operating in the region. The operations were conducted jointly by police and central security agencies as part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and restore stability in violence-hit areas of Manipur.
Authorities said arms, ammunition, mobile phones, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused during the raids. The identities of the militants and the outfits they were allegedly associated with are being verified.
The arrests come amid continued security operations across Manipur, where ethnic tensions and sporadic violence have persisted for months, prompting heightened deployment of security personnel in several districts.
Police officials said investigations are underway to determine the role of the arrested individuals in recent incidents and possible links to extortion, arms trafficking, and militant activities in the State. Further operations are expected in the coming days.