Manipur Attack: Three Killed, Including A Woman In Kangpokpi

Three people, including a woman, were killed in an attack on Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district.
Officials said at least seven houses were gutted in a fire during the attack, which took place around 4 am.
Kuki organisations condemned the incident and demanded an investigation, accountability and protection for vulnerable villages.
Three people, including a woman, were killed and at least seven houses were gutted in a fire after armed assailants attacked a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said.
The attack took place around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in the Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district. According to officials cited by PTI, the three died during an exchange of fire between rival groups that lasted several minutes and prompted villagers to flee to nearby forest areas for shelter.
The deceased were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.
The incident drew condemnation from Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, and the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi & NCR, both of which called for action against those responsible and demanded measures to protect vulnerable villages.
In a statement issued on Friday, KIM alleged that the attack was carried out by “heavily armed cadres of NSCN-IM and its proxy ZUF (K)”. The organisation said the assault resulted in the deaths of the three civilians, while seven houses were reduced to ashes and civilian properties suffered substantial damage.
“KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights,” the organisation said.
It added that “the deliberate targeting of civilians and the destruction of homes can never be justified under any circumstances”.
KIM extended condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with residents of Loibol Khullen.
“The loss of innocent lives and the devastation suffered by the villagers have caused immeasurable grief to the entire Kuki-Zo community, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” it said.
The organisation called on the Government of India and security agencies to “immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure that justice is delivered without delay”.
It also urged the authorities to take “urgent measures to safeguard vulnerable villages and prevent further attacks on innocent civilians”.
In a separate statement, the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi & NCR, condemned the killings and alleged that the attack was carried out by a militant alliance comprising NSCN-IM, ZUF-K and Meitei groups.
The forum identified the victims as Letkhongam Haokip, son of Manglun Haokip; his wife, Tinmary Haokip; and Jangminlal Haokip, son of Seikho Haokip. It alleged that the attackers set houses on fire after killing the civilians.
The forum criticised the Centre and the Manipur government, alleging that they had failed to prevent the escalation of violence and protect vulnerable Kuki-Zo villages.
It further alleged that social media for months carried videos showing members of Manipur Naga groups undergoing arms training and claimed that the authorities were aware of the situation but had not acted.
The women’s forum demanded accountability, action against those responsible for the attack and measures to ensure the safety of Kuki-Zo villages. It also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and the affected residents of Loibol Khullen.
KIM has condemned the attack and demanded an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible. The organisation said the perpetrators “must be held fully accountable” and called for efforts to uphold the rule of law and protect the lives and properties of civilians.
(With inputs from PTI)