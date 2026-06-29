Uorfi Javed Denies Converting To Hinduism, Slams Fake Name Change Rumours

Uorfi Javed denied viral rumours about converting to Hinduism and changing her name.
The actor alleged receiving disturbing messages after publicly challenging the false social media claims.
Uorfi reiterated that neither her religion nor identity has changed despite rumours.
Uorfi Javed has firmly denied viral claims that she converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj. The actor criticised misinformation circulating online, called out the content creator behind the video and later alleged she received disturbing messages after responding publicly.
Uorfi Javed responds to viral conversion claims
The controversy began after a former DD News journalist shared a video claiming that Uorfi had embraced Hinduism and adopted a new name. The video also criticised the actor's fashion choices and questioned her public image.
Responding through Instagram Stories, it was stated by Uorfi that the claims were entirely false. She asserted that she had never changed either her name or religion and added that she does not believe in any religion. The actor also criticised the lack of fact-checking before such claims were circulated online.
Actor alleges she received disturbing messages
In a follow-up post, Uorfi shared screenshots of messages she claimed were sent by the same content creator after she responded publicly. According to the actor, the messages were too disturbing to be shared in full. She further alleged that the video had later been deleted before she was blocked on social media.
The incident has once again highlighted how misinformation involving public figures can spread rapidly across social media platforms. Uorfi has frequently addressed rumours surrounding her personal life and public image, often using her own social media accounts to clarify false narratives.
Beyond her online presence, Uorfi has steadily built her career through television and reality shows. She won The Traitors India in 2025 and later hosted Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka. She has also appeared in several popular television dramas, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.