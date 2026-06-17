G7 Hot Mic Highlights: From Meloni's Smoking Confession To Trump's Greenland Remark

Between sessions on war, trade and artificial intelligence at the G7 summit in Evian this week, microphones left running during informal moments captured world leaders trading rather lighter conversation, from smoking habits to football scores to an unexplained reference to Greenland.
Meloni Quits Smoking
The most candid exchange came on Tuesday, when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed she had quit smoking, telling German Chancellor Friedrich Merz she had not had a cigarette since May after needing "three coffees" to wake up that morning instead.
The disclosure prompted enthusiastic applause from the leaders of Canada, the UK, Japan and the EU, with Meloni raising her hands in celebration. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, grabbing his own arm, asked whether she was using a nicotine patch, AP reported. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer separately asked European Council President António Costa when he had quit, with Costa replying it had been 21 years.
Football Fever
Football provided a recurring thread of conversation given the World Cup currently underway across the United States, Mexico and Canada. As leaders gathered for lunch, someone shouted "Allez les bleus" in support of the French team, while another leader referenced Paris Saint-Germain's recent Champions League win.
Starmer was particularly animated about Cape Verde's surprise scoreless draw against defending champions Spain, calling it "quite remarkable."
Trump's Birthday Special
President Trump, marking his 80th birthday during the summit, spoke warmly about UFC chief executive Dana White, referencing the cage-match event he had hosted at the White House two days earlier. Merz presented Trump with a German national team football jersey bearing his name and the number 47, a nod to his current presidential term, despite the two leaders having recently clashed over the war in Iran.
"After all, we're on the same team," Merz wrote on social media alongside a photo of the exchange. Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron gave all seven of his counterparts personalised bicycles to promote next year's Cycling World Championships in the French Alps, according to Union Cycliste Internationale president David Lappartient.
Macron Forgets Time
A lighter moment followed when Macron appeared to leave his watch behind after a working lunch. AP noted that Carney pointed it out to the group, prompting Trump to jokingly ask for it himself, drawing laughter from those present.
Greenland Mention
The most intriguing exchange came when Trump was caught on microphone speaking privately with Costa. "You understand?" Trump asked, before pausing and adding simply: "Greenland." The beginning and end of the conversation were not captured, leaving its context unclear. The remark is likely to draw renewed attention given Trump's repeated past expressions of interest in acquiring the Danish autonomous territory, which has previously drawn sharp criticism from European leaders.