G7 Turns Focus to AI Sovereignty as Concerns Grow Over Dependence on US Tech Giants

Top AI executives, including leaders from OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic, are attending a G7 session on the safe and effective deployment of artificial intelligence.
The G7 discussions are expected to focus on building domestic AI capabilities, diversifying access to advanced AI systems.
Also on balancing innovation with regulation as countries seek greater control over critical digital infrastructure.
Artificial intelligence and technological sovereignty are set to take centre stage at the G7 summit on Wednesday, as political leaders and industry executives debate how countries can reduce dependence on a handful of dominant US technology companies.
While the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have dominated much of the summit in France, discussions on the final day will focus on the opportunities, risks and geopolitical implications of AI. A working lunch titled “Ensuring a safe, rapid and effective deployment of artificial intelligence” will bring together some of the industry's most influential figures.
Among those expected to attend are OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. They will be joined by leaders from smaller AI firms, including Canada’s Cohere, France’s Mistral, Germany’s Black Forest Labs, Italy’s Domyn, Japan’s Sakana AI and the UK’s Synthesia.
The discussions come amid growing concern in Europe and other allied nations over their reliance on American AI infrastructure and models. Those concerns intensified after Anthropic last week suspended access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, following a Trump administration order citing unspecified national security concerns. The restrictions applied to all non-US users, both inside and outside the United States.
The episode underscored fears among policymakers that access to critical AI technologies could be curtailed by decisions taken in Washington.
The push for greater technological independence has gained momentum across Europe. Earlier this month, the European Commission unveiled a technology sovereignty package aimed at strengthening domestic AI capabilities, while Pope Leo called for stronger oversight and regulation of artificial intelligence.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also highlighted the issue during a stop in Ireland before travelling to the summit, arguing that countries need to “build out and diversify” access to advanced AI systems.
“Sovereignty requires ‘unhindered access to AI,’” he said in a speech in Dublin.
Canada recently announced plans to work with like-minded countries to develop alternatives to the largest AI providers, while the Trump administration has introduced a new framework for overseeing advanced AI systems.
For French President Emmanuel Macron, a long-time advocate of digital sovereignty, the discussions align with broader efforts to reduce dependence on foreign technology. His government has already encouraged public officials to move away from platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams in favour of domestically developed alternatives.
(AP reported)