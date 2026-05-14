RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Gavaskar Hails Kohli’s Century As ‘Old Guard’ Reasserts Dominance Over Gen Next

Summary of this article
Sunil Gavaskar lauded Virat Kohli's unbeaten century
He considered it as a definitive statement that the experienced greats still reign supreme over the league's rising stars
The legend emphasized that KKR paid the ultimate price for dropping Kohli early
Virat Kohli scripted another chapter of greatness at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday night, silencing all chatter with a masterful unbeaten 105 off 60 balls. Chasing a daunting 193 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli’s 10th T20 century propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 table.
Watching the masterclass, legendary former captain Sunil Gavaskar was left in awe, noting that while the world looks toward 'Gen Next,' Kohli’s ability to construct a chase remains the gold standard. Gavaskar remarked that the records being set by Kohli—now the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs—will take a long time for any player to even challenge.
Having finally shattered their 18-year title drought in 2025, RCB now find themselves well-placed to do what only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have achieved before: defending the IPL title.
With 16 points and a superior net run rate, the holders are peaking at exactly the right moment. For a team that has historically relied on individual brilliance, the current setup looks more like a cohesive unit determined to build a dynasty.
A fired-up Kohli, currently third in the Orange Cap race with 484 runs, augurs exceptionally well for the holders as the tournament enters its business end. His transition from two consecutive ducks to a match-winning century reflects the elite temperament that Gavaskar highlighted.
As long as Kohli continues to anchor the innings with this renewed aggression and clinical precision, Bengaluru's dream of a double looks less like a hope and more like an impending reality.
Game After Game, Season After Season
Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Virat Kohli’s century against KKR.
"Virat Kohli was absolutely outstanding against KKR. He knows how to construct a chase better than most. When it comes to T20 centuries, he is third on the list with 10, behind Chris Gayle and Babar Azam. But he is the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs and has nine IPL hundreds."
Since his debut in the inaugural 2008 season, Virat Kohli has remained the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, holding the unique distinction of being the only player in IPL history to represent a single franchise for 19 consecutive seasons
His journey from a promising youngster in the league's first auction to its all-time leading run-scorer—surpassing 9,100 runs as of May 2026—mirrors the evolution of the tournament itself. Having led the side as full-time captain for nine seasons, Kohli’s leadership was defined by his lead from the front ethos, most notably during his record-shattering 2016 campaign where he amassed 973 runs.
Though he stepped down from formal captaincy in 2021, his influence remains foundational. He played a vital role in ending RCB’s 18-year title drought in 2025 and continues to anchor the holders' ambition for a historic back-to-back triumph in 2026.
"Records are there to be broken, but it will take a very long time for anyone to match what Kohli keeps delivering, game after game, season after season. While everyone was talking about this being the season of ‘Gen Next’, Kohli showed he is still around."
While the veterans dominate the headlines, the 2026 season has spotlighted a new generation of fearless talent, none more electrifying than 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Rajasthan Royals’ youngster has taken the league by storm, amassing 440 runs at a staggering strike rate of 236.56, including a merciless century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Joining him in the limelight is Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya, who recently etched his name in the record books as the only player to hit a six off the first ball of a match twice in IPL history. Alongside partner Prabhsimran Singh, Arya has redefined powerplay aggression, proving that the future of Indian batting is in incredibly capable, albeit young, hands.
However, even the greatest journeys hit roadblocks, as evidenced by Virat Kohli’s rare mid-season slump. Before his heroic century against KKR, the RCB icon endured the ignominy of back-to-back ducks—a two-ball dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants followed by a high-profile golden duck against Mumbai Indians in Raipur.
"He silenced the doubters with a century and moved to third in the Orange Cap race. He proved that the old generation is still the best. Even though the young stars are taking centre stage, the experienced greats are not done yet. This hundred from Virat Kohli was one of those special moments that remind us of his greatness."
Widely regarded as the greatest opening batter in the history of the sport, Sunil Gavaskar was the first player to breach the 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket. Playing in an era of fearsome, uncovered pace and without the protection of modern helmets, Gavaskar’s legendary technique and unwavering concentration saw him amass 34 Test centuries, a world record that stood for nearly two decades
From his stunning debut series in 1971—where he scored 774 runs against the West Indies—to his role in India’s 1983 World Cup triumph, The Little Master set the blueprint for Indian batting excellence, a legacy that now continues through his insightful and often candid presence in the commentary box.
Great Players Punish Your Mistakes
The most critical turning point of the chase arrived early when Virat Kohli was on 21, as Rovman Powell grassed a catch off the bowling of Kartik Tyagi. It proved to be an expensive error for KKR. Kohli capitalized on the life to anchor a massive 92-run second-wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal.
The Knight Riders’ fielding woes were compounded just an over later when Vaibhav Arora dropped a sitter at deep backward square leg to give Devdutt Padikkal a lifeline on 22.
“Before this RCB-KKR game, KKR’s efficiency with catches was still the best in the IPL this season, even after dropping a few catches. They were at the top of that table. But this one hurt badly. Rovman Powell, who has taken some stunning catches this season, was fielding inside the 30-yard circle. He had the chance to dismiss Virat Kohli early. He went up high, timed his jump well, but the ball slipped out."
Powell, usually one of KKR's most reliable athletes, leaped high with both hands to intercept the rocket, but the sheer velocity proved too much to handle as the ball burst through his palms and trickled away for two runs. It was a rare lapse for Powell—who had famously taken a spectacular blinder just ten days earlier—and it proved to be a fatal one for the Knight Riders. Kohli made them pay dearly for the reprieve, adding another 84 runs to his tally and transforming a shaky start into a match-defining unbeaten century.
"You cannot drop Kohli early in his innings. He will make you pay every single time. LSG learned that lesson the hard way. Give him an early lifeline, and he grabs it with both hands. He scored a hundred and made KKR regret that drop. That is what great players do. They don’t give you a second chance. They punish your mistakes and turn the game on its head.”
Kohli’s reputation as the ultimate chase master is firmly supported by his staggering proficiency in the second innings, where he maintains a career IPL average of 42.42. This ability to thrive under the scoreboard's pressure is further evidenced by his record in centuries.
Of his nine career IPL hundreds, three have come while chasing, tying him with Jos Buttler for the most tons in the second innings. His latest unbeaten 105 against KKR was a tactical masterpiece that exemplified these stats, as he expertly balanced early caution with late-innings acceleration to guide his team home.
This specialized skill in navigating run chases has not only defined his individual legacy but has also become the strategic cornerstone for RCB’s championship-defending campaign in 2026.
RCB In IPL 2026: Remaining Fixtures
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have two league matches remaining in the IPL 2026 season. First, they travel to Dharamshala to face Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 17, at 3:30 PM IST. They will then conclude their group stage campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 PM IST.
Currently sitting at the top of the table with 16 points and the best Net Run Rate in the tournament, RCB is on the verge of playoff qualification and could secure a top-two finish by winning their remaining fixtures.
What are RCB's playoff qualification scenarios?
With 16 points and the best Net Run Rate in the league, Royal Challengers Bengaluru need just one win from their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.
Where does Virat Kohli stand in the Orange Cap race?
Following his sensational unbeaten 105 against KKR, Virat Kohli has surged to third place in the Orange Cap standings with 484 run.
Who is leading RCB in the 2026 season?
Rajat Patidar is currently captaining the franchise as they look to become only the third team in history to successfully defend their IPL title.