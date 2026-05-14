RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Gavaskar Hails Kohli’s Century As ‘Old Guard’ Reasserts Dominance Over Gen Next

Powell, usually one of KKR's most reliable athletes, leaped high with both hands to intercept the rocket, but the sheer velocity proved too much to handle as the ball burst through his palms and trickled away for two runs. It was a rare lapse for Powell—who had famously taken a spectacular blinder just ten days earlier—and it proved to be a fatal one for the Knight Riders. Kohli made them pay dearly for the reprieve, adding another 84 runs to his tally and transforming a shaky start into a match-defining unbeaten century.