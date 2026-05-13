RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 57 At Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

Umpires and groundsmen inspects the field after a spell of rain before the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

1/10 Groundsmen cover the ground before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





2/10 The ground remains covered amid rainfall before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





3/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, after rain delayed match, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





4/10 Ground staff remove the covers after rain stopped before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





5/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





6/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





7/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





8/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





9/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





10/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center without cap celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya





