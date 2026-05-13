RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 57 At Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are finally set to begin their crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur after rain delayed the toss earlier in the evening. RCB head into the contest placed second on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches and a win could strengthen their chances of securing a top-two finish alongside Gujarat Titans. KKR, meanwhile, remain in a must-win situation after reviving their campaign with four consecutive victories. The Raipur surface has generally assisted bowlers this season, especially under lights, while the earlier rain could make conditions even more challenging for batters in this high-pressure encounter between two playoff-chasing sides.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Umpires and groundsmen inspects the field after a spell of rain before the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
1/10
Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Groundsmen cover the ground before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR-Rain before match
The ground remains covered amid rainfall before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, after rain delayed match, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Ground staff remove the covers after rain stopped before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Rajat Patidar Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Finn Allen Indian Premier League 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center without cap celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories