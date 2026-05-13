RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 57 At Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are finally set to begin their crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur after rain delayed the toss earlier in the evening. RCB head into the contest placed second on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches and a win could strengthen their chances of securing a top-two finish alongside Gujarat Titans. KKR, meanwhile, remain in a must-win situation after reviving their campaign with four consecutive victories. The Raipur surface has generally assisted bowlers this season, especially under lights, while the earlier rain could make conditions even more challenging for batters in this high-pressure encounter between two playoff-chasing sides.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
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