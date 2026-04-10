RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi Castles Virat Kohli After A Brisk 32 Off 16 Balls

Virat Kohli slammed a well made 32 off just 16 balls to provide RCB a quick start against RR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 10

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Vikas Patwal
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Ravi Bishnoi gets Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 32 off just 16 balls against RR in Guwahati Photo: X/IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli made a fiery 32 off just 16 balls against RR

  • He was bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 5th over

  • RCB lost five wickets in just 9 over for 82 against RR

In what has been an enthralling power play between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, we have seen it all. With 61 runs being scored in just six overs, the batters displayed intent and punished bad balls regularly, while the bowlers also made use of the initial moisture of the surface and sent four batters back for just 62, including the big wicket of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli played a fiery knock of 32 runs off just 16 balls, including seven fours, before failing to read a googly from Ravi Bishnoi and getting his stumps knocked off on the fifth ball of the penultimate over of the powerplay, leaving RCB tottering at 58/3.

Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here:

Early Wickets Nullify RCB's Brisk Start

It was a dramatic power play between the top sides of this year's IPL as Jofra Archer started with a sharp bouncer to send the dangerous Phil Salt back for a duck.

The in-form Devdutt Padikkal seemed unfazed by the early jolt as he took on Archer for two boundaries in the same over, backed by Kohli's last ball four to get 13 runs from the over despite losing the wicket off the first ball.

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Though Padikkal was dismissed soon by Archer in the third over but Kohli continued on his merry ways and smashed RR bowlers to all parts of the ground to provide his team a quick start.

However, soon after Kohli was castled by Ravi Bishnoi, RCB lost a couple of more wickets in the form of Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma, which neutralized the brisk, coercing the batters to stitch a partnership at 82/5 after 9 overs instead of going berserk.

Q

How much did Virat Kohli score against RR today?

A

Virat Kohli smashed 32 runs off just 16 balls against RR today at the Barspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Q

Is Josh Hazlewood playing today for RCB?

A

Yes, Josh Hazlewood is playing today against RR today.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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