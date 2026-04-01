IPL Dispatch: Shastri’s ‘Lapse’ Under Needless Scanner; Kohli Certain To Play Amid Personnel Changes

New fresh grass is grown for a world-class cricket pitch at the Pomona Fairplex seen during the groundbreaking of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

New fresh grass is grown for a world-class cricket pitch at the Pomona Fairplex seen during the groundbreaking of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes