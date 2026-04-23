MS Dhoni Needs 'Calf Confidence', Will Keep Wickets When Ready To Play: Mike Hussey

Chennai Super Kings mainstay MS Dhoni had batted and kept wickets in the nets ahead of the Indian Premier League 'Clasico' face-off with Mumbai Indians, but did not play the match eventually

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MS Dhoni Fitness update Indian premier league 2026 Michael Hussey comments wicketkeeping
MS Dhoni in action during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni recovering from calf strain

  • Michael Hussey says 44-year-old will keep wickets when fit to play

  • CSK batting coach adds Dhoni needs confidence in his calf

Stating that MS Dhoni needs "calf confidence", Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey on Thursday (April 23) confirming that the talisman will keep wickets when he's 100 per cent fit to finally take the field in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

ALSO READ: MI Vs CSK Live Score

Hussey shared the much-awaited Dhoni update while talking to the host broadcaster during CSK's blockbuster 'IPL Clasico' face-off with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The 44-year-old had batted and kept wickets in the nets ahead of the game, but did not play the match eventually.

Asked about Dhoni's fitness, Hussey said, "He's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we're hopeful maybe in the next few games."

The former Australia batter added, "We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well. But obviously he needs to be close to 100% ready to give his best. He's been batting well in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too."

India great Sunil Gavaskar then asked Hussey whether Dhoni will keep wickets once he's back, or just play as a batter. The CSK batting coach replied: "Oh, I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps.

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"The biggest thing for him is that he's had the calf injury, it's just the running and late in the innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that. But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf."

Q

Is MS Dhoni playing MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?

A

No, MS Dhoni is not playing MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 match.

Q

When will MS Dhoni play his first match of IPL 2026?

A

MS Dhoni is recovering from a calf strain and expected to take the field "maybe in the next few games", according to CSK batting coach Michael Hussey.

Q

What are the playing XIs for MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?

A

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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