Cricket At LA 2028 Olympics: Knight Riders Home Base To Host Olympic Matches, Confirms ICC CEO

Venky Mysore, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomes guests to the groundbreaking ceremony for the official home field for the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 2026, and the future venue of the LA 2028 Olympics Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

Venky Mysore, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomes guests to the groundbreaking ceremony for the official home field for the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 2026, and the future venue of the LA 2028 Olympics Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes