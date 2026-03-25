Vadh 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sanjay Mishra’s Thriller

Summary of this article
Vadh 2 OTT release confirmed on Netflix.
Sanjay Mishra leads the prison crime thriller.
Vadh 2 streaming begins April 2026.
The OTT release of Vadh 2 has now been confirmed, with the crime thriller set to reach a wider audience following its theatrical run. According to OTTplay, the film, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, will soon be available for streaming, marking its digital debut after gaining attention among fans of slow-burn suspense dramas.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is described as a spiritual successor to the 2022 film Vadh, though it presents a standalone narrative. Set within a prison in Madhya Pradesh, the story follows Shambhunath Mishra, a low-ranking guard nearing retirement. It has been shown that he supplements his income by selling vegetables grown inside the prison, quietly bending rules to survive.
Plot and Central Conflict
The narrative takes a turn when Shambhunath’s routine is disrupted by Manju Singh, an inmate who has spent 28 years in prison for a double murder she claims she did not commit. A quiet, platonic bond is formed between them, but tensions escalate when a politically connected prisoner mysteriously disappears. It has been indicated that the investigation, led by a determined officer, begins to uncover layers of corruption, power dynamics and buried resentments within the system.
Cast, themes and reception
The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani. The film’s grounded performances and character-driven writing were widely noted, while its exploration of morality and justice was seen as a continuation of the original film’s themes.
Despite a modest box office performance, the film found appreciation among a niche audience. Its digital release is expected to bring it to a broader viewership.
Vadh 2 will stream on Netflix from April 3, 2026.