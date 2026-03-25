Vadh 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sanjay Mishra’s Thriller

Plot and Central Conflict

The narrative takes a turn when Shambhunath’s routine is disrupted by Manju Singh, an inmate who has spent 28 years in prison for a double murder she claims she did not commit. A quiet, platonic bond is formed between them, but tensions escalate when a politically connected prisoner mysteriously disappears. It has been indicated that the investigation, led by a determined officer, begins to uncover layers of corruption, power dynamics and buried resentments within the system.