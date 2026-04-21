Singer D4vd Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of 14-Year-Old Girl Found In His Car

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the death of a teenage girl.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Singer D4vd
Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder in death of a teenage girl Photo: Instagram/D4vd
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Singer D4vd pleaded not guilty to the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

  • The body of the teenage girl was found in the artist’s Tesla in September.

  • D4vd was also charged with murder for "financial gain" and with murder of a witness to an investigation.

US singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposing body was found in September in an abandoned Tesla.

Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the death of Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd charged with murder

According to the BBC, D4vd was also charged with murder for "financial gain" and with murder of a witness to an investigation, the Los Angeles district attorney said.

He did not speak during his trial on Monday, which was his first court appearance since his arrest in the death case last week.

Musician Held in Teen Murder Investigation - X
D4vd arrest: Musician Held In Murder Case Of Teen After Shocking Discovery

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

D4vd LA murder case hearing

In a Los Angeles courtroom, D4vd's defence team said it believed the "actual evidence will show that David did not kill Celeste" and he was not behind her death.

"We will vigorously defend David's innocence," attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said in a statement to the BBC.

The deceased parents were also in the courtroom, but Burke was not visible.

Related Content
Zanai Bhosle Emotional Post For Asha Bhosle - Instagram
Zanai Bhosle Pens An Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Iconic Singer
null - null
Afterlife of a Death: The Obituary That Took Me Thirty Years To Write
Subashini Death: Tamil Actress Dies in Chennai - Instagram
Subashini Death: Tamil Actress Found Dead In Chennai Amid Reported Family Dispute
Related Content
Kerala actor Dileep - - X
Acquitted in Rape Case, Actor Dileep Makes Innuendos Against Manju Warrier

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

In a statement to CBS News, Rivas Hernandez's family said it is "committed to ensuring that Celeste's voice is heard and her memory is honoured throughout this process".

In a press conference on Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that on April 23, 2025, Rivas Hernandez went to Burke's house in the Hollywood Hills and "she was never heard from again".

Her body was found on September 8, 2025 in a Tesla registered to Burke, court documents said. The authorities also discovered severed arms and legs inside, the documents said further.

"A parent's nightmare is a situation where your daughter goes out one night and never comes back," Hochman said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  2. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

  5. GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Turns It Around With Stunning Ton As Mumbai Notch Up 99-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

  2. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The Curious Case Of Akhtar Ali

  3. Over 700 Citizens Seek Action Against PM Modi's Address, Say PM Violated Model Code Of Conduct

  4. Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

  5. West Bengal Elections: Neither A Voter, Nor A Citizen, Only A ‘Delete’

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Shreveport Shooting: Man Kills Eight Children And Shoots Two Women In Louisiana

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Revolution: Why Balen Shah Matters Beyond Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know