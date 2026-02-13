Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Arundhati Roy withdraws from Berlinale 2026.
Jury remarks on Gaza trigger controversy.
Wim Wenders says filmmakers should avoid politics.
Author and activist Arundhati Roy has withdrawn from the Berlin International Film Festival 2026, citing shock over remarks made by members of the festival jury about Gaza. In a statement dated February 13, 2026, Roy said she was “shocked and disgusted” by comments suggesting that art should not be political, especially in the context of ongoing violence in Gaza.
Roy’s film, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, which she wrote 38 years ago, had been selected for screening in the Classics section at Berlinale 2026. She said she had initially considered attending despite deep disagreements with the German government’s position on Palestine, noting that she had often received solidarity from German audiences when speaking about Gaza.
Jury remarks spark controversy
The controversy follows comments reportedly made by jury president Wim Wenders. During a press interaction, Wenders said filmmakers should "stay out of politics" and focus on their artistic work. He argued that while films can influence ideas, they do not directly shape political decisions.
Jury member Ewa Puszczyńska also described questions about Gaza as unfair, stating that artists cannot be held responsible for viewers’ political choices. A livestream of the press conference briefly cut out during the exchange, which organisers later attributed to technical issues.
Roy calls out silence
In her statement, Roy described the situation in Gaza as genocide and criticised the United States and Germany for what she called complicity. She argued that asking artists to avoid politics in such a context amounts to shutting down discussion about what she termed a crime against humanity.
The development has reignited a wider conversation within global film circles about the role of cultural platforms during moments of conflict. While the Berlinale has historically positioned itself as a politically aware festival, Roy’s decision underscores how fragile that positioning can appear when statements from key figures are read as distancing art from urgent realities. Industry observers note that international festivals often become symbolic arenas where questions of free expression, state policy and moral responsibility intersect. In that sense, Roy’s withdrawal is not just a personal protest but part of a larger debate about whether major cultural institutions can truly remain neutral when artists themselves are demanding engagement.
Calling the remarks unconscionable, Roy announced she would not attend the festival, framing her withdrawal as a refusal to remain silent.