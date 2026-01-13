Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma Starrer Laikey Laikaa First-Look Poster Out

Earlier, in an announcement video, Rasha said, “Get ready with me for something very special.” Abhay added that they are ready, but asked fans if they are ready. Both then come together on set, sharing a fresh chemistry while posing together. “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? 😏💖 Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026! (sic)”, read the post.