Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma Starrer Laikey Laikaa First-Look Poster Out

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, will be seen in the upcoming film Laikey Laikaa with Munjya fame actor Abhay Verma. The first look poster of the film was unveiled today. Directed by Saurabh Gupta, it is set for a summer 2026 release.
Laikey Laikaa poster
Laikey Laikaa's first-look poster features an artwork that shows two pairs of sneakers — one blue and another red, covered with bloodstains, with a graffiti logo against a blue wall. The poster hints that Rasha and Abhay's film will be a gritty love story.
Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Earn Love (sic)."
Earlier, in an announcement video, Rasha said, “Get ready with me for something very special.” Abhay added that they are ready, but asked fans if they are ready. Both then come together on set, sharing a fresh chemistry while posing together. “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? 😏💖 Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026! (sic)”, read the post.
Rasha and Abhay were earlier spotted in Delhi, filming a promotional song. The shoot reportedly took place at multiple locations, including Vijay Ghat, IG Colony, Lodhi Road and Connaught Place. A source told HT City that they shot for a romantic song. The viral photos gave fans a glimpse of their chemistry and youthful romance.