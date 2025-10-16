Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: File photo of Ishan Kishan taking part in domestic cricket. | Photo: X/TNCA Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The 91st edition kicked off yesterday and will run until February 2026, featuring 38 teams across venues. On Day 1, reigning champions Vidarbha made a strong start, posting 302 for 5, powered by Aman Mokhade’s unbeaten 148. Forty-two-time winners Mumbai also began well against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D. With 138 matches lined up this season, the action is only set to intensify, and Ishan Kishan is already stealing the spotlight with his blazing century, putting Jharkhand at 307 and eyeing a double ton. Stay tuned for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live updates.

16 Oct 2025, 08:45:49 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: First Round Fixtures Elite Group A Odisha vs Baroda – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh – Green Park, Kanpur

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu – Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore

Vidarbha vs Nagaland – BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru Elite Group B Maharashtra vs Kerala – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Goa vs Chandigarh – Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh – Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Karnataka vs Saurashtra – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot Elite Group C Uttarakhand vs Bengal – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Haryana vs Railways – Pithwala Stadium, Bhimpore, Surat

Assam vs Gujarat – Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

Services vs Tripura – Palam A Stadium, Delhi Elite Group D Delhi vs Hyderabad – NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad

Chhattisgarh vs Rajasthan – Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre, Rajsamand, Rajasthan

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir – Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry – Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

16 Oct 2025, 08:24:49 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Streaming Info A limited number of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while selected games will also be broadcast on Star Sports Khel TV.