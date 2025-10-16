Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: First Round Fixtures
Elite Group A
Odisha vs Baroda – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh – Green Park, Kanpur
Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu – Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore
Vidarbha vs Nagaland – BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
Elite Group B
Maharashtra vs Kerala – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Goa vs Chandigarh – Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim
Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh – Emerald High School Ground, Indore
Karnataka vs Saurashtra – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
Elite Group C
Uttarakhand vs Bengal – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Haryana vs Railways – Pithwala Stadium, Bhimpore, Surat
Assam vs Gujarat – Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad
Services vs Tripura – Palam A Stadium, Delhi
Elite Group D
Delhi vs Hyderabad – NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad
Chhattisgarh vs Rajasthan – Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre, Rajsamand, Rajasthan
Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir – Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar
Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry – Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
A limited number of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while selected games will also be broadcast on Star Sports Khel TV.
