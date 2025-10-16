Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Get live scores and updates as first-class domestic action continues on Thursday, 16 October. The 91st edition kicked off yesterday and will run until February 2026, featuring 38 teams across venues. Stay tuned for live coverage

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: File photo of Ishan Kishan taking part in domestic cricket. | Photo: X/TNCA Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The 91st edition kicked off yesterday and will run until February 2026, featuring 38 teams across venues. On Day 1, reigning champions Vidarbha made a strong start, posting 302 for 5, powered by Aman Mokhade’s unbeaten 148. Forty-two-time winners Mumbai also began well against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D. With 138 matches lined up this season, the action is only set to intensify, and Ishan Kishan is already stealing the spotlight with his blazing century, putting Jharkhand at 307 and eyeing a double ton. Stay tuned for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: First Round Fixtures

Elite Group A

  • Odisha vs Baroda – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

  • Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh – Green Park, Kanpur

  • Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu – Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore

  • Vidarbha vs Nagaland – BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

Elite Group B

  • Maharashtra vs Kerala – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

  • Goa vs Chandigarh – Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

  • Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh – Emerald High School Ground, Indore

  • Karnataka vs Saurashtra – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Elite Group C

  • Uttarakhand vs Bengal – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Haryana vs Railways – Pithwala Stadium, Bhimpore, Surat

  • Assam vs Gujarat – Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

  • Services vs Tripura – Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Elite Group D

  • Delhi vs Hyderabad – NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad

  • Chhattisgarh vs Rajasthan – Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre, Rajsamand, Rajasthan

  • Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir – Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry – Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Streaming Info

A limited number of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while selected games will also be broadcast on Star Sports Khel TV.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Cricket Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Good Morning!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 1 Day 2. Stay tuned for all the live updates and action from across venues.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

  2. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

  5. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Bhurtel, Jha Star As NEP Beat OMN By 38 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  3. Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years

  4. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  5. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Highlights, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence