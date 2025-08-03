Government Moves Ahead With Key Legislation Amid SIR Debate Stand-off

since the Monsoon Session began on July 21, Parliament has witnessed persistent disruptions, with the Opposition uniting over the controversial electoral roll revision exercise in Bihar

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Sonia Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla, Pramod Tiwari, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Government Pushes Key Bills Amid Parliament Deadlock: Despite continued Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the government plans to proceed with crucial legislations, including the National Sports Governance Bill in the Lok Sabha and a resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur in the Rajya Sabha.

  2. Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Uproar: The Opposition, led by the INDIA bloc, has accused the Election Commission of manipulating voter lists in Bihar to favour the ruling BJP, calling the SIR exercise "vote chori." The EC has denied the charges, terming them “baseless and misleading.”

  3. Debate on EC’s Role Sparks Constitutional Dispute: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has argued that discussions on constitutional bodies like the Election Commission are out of bounds in Parliament, while the government signals it may press ahead with legislative business despite disruptions.

In the face of continued deadlock in Parliament over the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the government is likely to push through key legislations in both Houses on Monday.

As per PTI among them is the National Sports Governance Bill, which is listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to usher in greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of sports bodies across the country.

The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, is expected to take up Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolution on extending President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months, starting August 13.

According to The hindu, since the Monsoon Session began on July 21, Parliament has witnessed persistent disruptions, with the Opposition uniting over the controversial electoral roll revision exercise in Bihar. The INDIA bloc has alleged that the Election Commission’s move is an attempt to manipulate voter lists in favour of the ruling BJP-led NDA, potentially eliminating voters sympathetic to the Opposition.

Despite the Election Commission’s clarification that the exercise is meant to safeguard electoral integrity and will eventually be implemented nationwide, tempers in Parliament have remained high. A rare show of unity among Opposition parties has led to repeated adjournments, derailing much of the scheduled business.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, cited by PTI, has accused the EC of "vote chori" (vote theft), drawing sharp criticism from the Commission, which called the charges “baseless” and “misleading” in a statement released Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, as per PTI, has maintained that any debate on the working of a constitutional body like the EC falls outside the permissible limits of parliamentary discussion. Citing a past ruling by former Speaker Balram Jakhar, Rijiju argued that constitutional bodies cannot be subjected to parliamentary debate under existing rules and conventions.

"The SIR is part of the EC’s constitutional mandate," Rijiju said. "This is not the first time such an exercise is being carried out. Whether Parliament can discuss it is for the Chair to decide."

A senior government functionary hinted that the government may go ahead with legislative business "despite the din" if disruptions continue. “Key bills cannot be held hostage to procedural deadlock,” the official said.

Also listed for consideration in the Lok Sabha is the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, which aims to strengthen India’s anti-doping framework and bring it in line with international standards.

As tensions persist, Monday is likely to see both Houses of Parliament navigate through a contentious legislative agenda against a backdrop of political posturing and constitutional questions.

Published At:
