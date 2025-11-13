Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Proteas Hit The Nets At Eden Gardens

The South Africa Test squad did the hard yards in training on Wednesday (November 12, 2025), ahead of the first game against India at the Eden Gardens starting Friday. Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad is backing his spin troika of Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer to match their seasoned counterparts from India and "make history of our own" in the upcoming Test series, which he likened to their ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. "Having good spinners in your team, does that add spice to the overall contest? Yes, I think it gives us a lot of confidence," Conrad said during a press conference on Wednesday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Shukri Conrad
Head coach Shukri Conrad, second right, instructs Tony de Zorzi, left, during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
1/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training
South Africa cricketers with coaches and staffs join an onfield meeting during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
2/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Kesav Maharaj
Kesav Maharaj, bowls at net as Simon Harmer looks on during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
3/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Simon Harmer
Simon Harmer bowls at the net during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
4/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Adien Markram
South Africa's Adien Markram, right and Corbin Bosch play football during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
5/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Kyle Verreynne
Kyle Verreynne, wicketkeeper, fails to collect a ball during the practice session ahead of first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
6/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Temba Bavuma
Captain Temba Bavuma works out during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
7/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, bowls at net as Senuran Muthusamy, right, waits for his turn during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
8/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-Adien Markram-1
South Africa's Adien Markram, center and others play football during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
9/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-2
South Africa cricketers play football during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
10/10
IND Vs SA Cricket, South African team training-3
South Africa cricketers join a practice session as chief coach Shukri Conrad, left, watches ahead of first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Tags

