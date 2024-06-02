Elections

Odisha Exit Poll 2024: Is Naveen 'Babu's' Return Possible? Pollster Projects Tight Contest Between BJP, BJD

PTI
Five-time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (L). Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The exit poll projections for the Odisha Assembly elections suggest a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), giving them a equal of 62-80 seats.

Axis My India on Sunday projected vote share also stood at 42 per cent for both the parties. The question remains whether long-time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik be able to make a comeback in the state.

Odisha Assembly elections exit poll projections.
Odisha Assembly elections exit poll projections. Photo: India Today Axis My India
info_icon

If the poll projections turn real on June 4, then this would be the first time since 2004 that Patnaik's BJD might not get the sole majority in the state assembly.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Odisha were conducted in four phases alongside the Lok Sabha elections, from May 13 to June 1.

As many as 28 seats went to polls in the first phase on May 13, while 35 seats voted in the second phase on May 20. In the third and fourth phase -- May 25 and June 1 -- 42 seats each went to polls.

The state Assembly polls saw an overall voter turnout of 75.68 per cent in phase 1, 73.51 per cent in phase 2, 74.44 in phase 3 and 71.92 per cent in phase 4.

(clockwise) Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik, Pema Khandu and Prem Singh Tamang. - X/@ysjagan, X/@PSTamangGolay, X/@PemaKhanduBJP and PTI
Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha

BY Trisha Majumder

Patnaik's BJD contested on all 147 seats in the state and so did the Manmohan Samal-led BJP unit in the state. The Congress party contested on 145 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD emerged victorious as the single-largest party with a staggering 112 seats. The BJP came second with 23 seats while Congress bagged nine seats.

ODISHA LOK SABHA EXIT POLLS

In the Lok Sabha elections, which was held simultaneously with the state polls, Axis My India projected BJP to win 18-20 seats, giving only 0-2 seats to the BJD.

Jan Ki Baat exit poll projected the saffron camp to win 15-18 seats, while BJD was given 3-7 seats. The India News-D-Dynamics projected 13 seats for BJP, 8 for BJD and none for the INDIA bloc.

The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by pollsters. - PTI
Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt Set For 3.0, INDIA 'Bloc-ked', NDA Projected To Score 370-Plus

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Today's Chanakya also predicted 16 seats for the BJP, 4 for the BJD and one for the INDIA bloc.

The counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4.

