Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Date, Time, Live Coverage Details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results | Date

The votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on Tuesday, June 4. The votes for the simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also be counted on Tuesday. Additionally, the by-election results for a few assembly seats in other states will be announced. Results for the state elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were declared on Sunday, June 2.