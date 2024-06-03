Elections

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Date, Time, Live Coverage Details

At stake are 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament, as India waits with bated breath to know who will form the next government at the Centre.

AP
At stake are 543 seats in the Lok Sabha | Photo: AP
info_icon

The wait is almost over. All eyes are on the Lok Sabha election results tomorrow, June 4, as India waits with bated breath to know who will form the next government at the Centre.

The elections have witnessed many high-profile electoral battles, with top leaders from various parties in the fray. At stake are 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament.

Multiphase voting concluded on Saturday after seven rounds of elections over 44 days. Voters have braved soaring temperatures to cast their ballots, with the seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 - recording turnouts of 66.1, 66.7, 61.0, 67.3, 60.5, 63.4, and 62 percent, respectively.

Also Read | Can INDIA Block BJP-Led NDA From Scoring A Hattrick? Vote-Count On June 4 | Key Points

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results | Date

The votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on Tuesday, June 4. The votes for the simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also be counted on Tuesday. Additionally, the by-election results for a few assembly seats in other states will be announced. Results for the state elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were declared on Sunday, June 2.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results | Time

According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections as well as the state polls will start at 8 am on Tuesday and continue until the last vote is counted.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result | Where To Watch

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer will be available on the ECI Website at the URL https://results.eci.gov.in/  

It would also be available on the Voter Helpline App, available on both iOS and Android platforms.

For comprehensive coverage, Outlook will provide minute-by-minute updates, breaking stories, the latest trends, detailed analysis, infographics, and liveblogs. 

You can track at - https://www.outlookindia.com/topic/lok-sabha-election-2024

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  2. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  3. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  4. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  5. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Rebuild After Early Setback In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  3. Doordarshan Gets Sporty: State Broadcaster To Telecast India's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches, Paris Olympic Games
  4. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  5. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals