Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Date, Time, Live Coverage Details

The wait is almost over. All eyes are on the Lok Sabha election results tomorrow, June 4, as India waits with bated breath to know who will form the next government at the Centre.
The elections have witnessed many high-profile electoral battles, with top leaders from various parties in the fray. At stake are 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament.
Multiphase voting concluded on Saturday after seven rounds of elections over 44 days. Voters have braved soaring temperatures to cast their ballots, with the seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 - recording turnouts of 66.1, 66.7, 61.0, 67.3, 60.5, 63.4, and 62 percent, respectively.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results | Date
The votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on Tuesday, June 4. The votes for the simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also be counted on Tuesday. Additionally, the by-election results for a few assembly seats in other states will be announced. Results for the state elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were declared on Sunday, June 2.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results | Time
According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections as well as the state polls will start at 8 am on Tuesday and continue until the last vote is counted.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result | Where To Watch
The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer will be available on the ECI Website at the URL
It would also be available on the Voter Helpline App, available on both iOS and Android platforms.
For comprehensive coverage, Outlook will provide minute-by-minute updates, breaking stories, the latest trends, detailed analysis, infographics, and liveblogs.