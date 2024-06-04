Elections

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Preparations Underway In Kerala, K'taka, TN, And Other Southern States; BJP Eyes Gain In South

The nation is eagerly waiting for the results of the high-octane Lok Sabha election 2024 to be out today, with the counting of votes starting at 8 am. In the southern region, polling took place in 130 constituencies across five states and one union territory including Kerala (20), Karnataka (28), Tamil Nadu (39), Telangana (17), Andhra Pradesh (25) and Puducherry (1). All eyes are on key candidates including Rahul Gandhi, K Annamalai, Asaduddin Owaisi, Basavaraj Bommai, and YS Sharmila Reddy among several others who were in the fray. To stay updated with election results in southern India, please follow Outlook.