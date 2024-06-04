Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Preparations Underway In Kerala, K'taka, TN, And Other Southern States; BJP Eyes Gain In South

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Prohibitory Orders Around Counting Centres
In a bid to maintain law and order on the vote counting and results day, the district administration on Monday imposed prohibitory orders around the designated vote counting centre for the Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies in North Kerala.
These measures, effective from Monday on the premises of JTD Group of Institutions at Vellimadukunnu, were instituted ahead of the counting of the ballots for the crucial Lok Sabha election scheduled for Tuesday.
Counting of votes for both constituencies will commence at 8.00 am, according to official sources.
(PTI Inputs)
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Over 13,000 Polling Staff Deployed
Across 29 counting centers in Karnataka, over 13,000 staff have been deployed for the counting of votes on Tuesday for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said on Monday. Each Parliamentary Lok Sabha constituency has one counting centre each. However, in Tumakuru, counting of votes will be done in two places, so the total number of counting centres is 29.
The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26 and the second phase in the other 14 segments in the northern districts was held on May 7.
(via PTI)
Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Results : Key Candidates
The list of key candidates includes the following:
· Madhavi Latha (BJP)- Hyderabad
· G Kishan Reddy (BJP)- Secunderabad
· Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP)- Nizamabad
· Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (INC)- Khammam
· Ragidi Laxma Reddy (BRS)- Malkajgiri
· K. Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS)
Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies
· Hyderabad
· Secunderabad
· Nizamabad
· Malkajgiri
· Karimnagar
· Chevella
· Mahabubabad
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Candidates
Out of 28 constituencies, 14 constituencies that went for polls in phase two on 26 April when a total of 247 candidates, which included 226 men and 21 women contested. The constituency with most contestants was Chikballapur (29) and the least was Dakshina Kannada (9).
The remaining 14 constituencies that went for polls on 7 May as part of phase three saw a total of 227 candidates contesting, which included 206 men and 21 women. Among these, the Davanagere constituency had the most candidates (30), and Raichur the least (8).
The list of key candidates:
· C. N. Manjunath (BJP)- Bangalore Rural
· Shobha Karandlaje (BJP)- Bangalore North
· Rajeev Gowda (Congress)- Bangalore North
· P. C. Mohan (BJP) - Bangalore Central
· Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)- Bangalore Central
· Tejasvi Surya (BJP)- Bangalore South
· Soumya Reddy (Congress) - Bangalore South
· H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)- Mandya
· Venkataramane Gowda (Congress)- Mandya
· Yaduveer Wadiyar (BJP) - Mysore
· M Lakshman (Congress)- Mysore
· Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)- Haveri
· Jagadish Shettar (BJP)- Belgaum/Belgavi
· Pralhad Joshi (BJP)- Dharwad
· Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP)- Bidar
· Geetha Shivrajkumar (Congress)- Shimoga
· Radhakrishna Doddamani( Congress)- Gulbarga
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies
· Bangalore Rural
· Bangalore North
· Bangalore South
· Bangalore Central
· Mandya
· Mysore
· Belgaum/Belagavi
· Haveri
· Dharwad
· Gulbarga
· Bidar
· Shimoga
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Candidates
Andhra Pradesh voted for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls simultaneously on May 13. As many as 454 candidates were in the fray for the 25 parliamentary constituencies.
This time, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a triangular contest between YSRCP; the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the BJP, TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP); and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.
The list of key candidates:
· YS Avinash Reddy (YSRCP)- Kadapa
· YS Sharmila Reddy (Congress)- Kadapa
· Chadipiralla Bhupesh Reddy- Kadapa
· V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP)- Nellore
· Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP)- Nellore
· Koppula Raju (Congress)- Nellore
· Mathkumilli Bharath (TDP)- Visakhapatnam
· Dr Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi (YSRCP)- Visakhapatnam
· Gumma Thanuja Rani (YSRCP)- Araku
· Kothapalli Geetha (BJP)- Araku
· N. Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP)- Rajampet
· PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)- Rajampet
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies
· Visakhapatnam
· Kadapa
· Rajampet
· Araku
· Nellore
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates
Across all 39 Lok Sabha seats, several key candidates were in the fray in Tamil Nadu. This year Tamil Nadu witnessed a three-way race between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the AIADMK, and the INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK, Congress, and other parties.
The list of key candidates:
· Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK)- Chennai North
· G. Selvam (DMK)- Kancheepuram
· K Annamalai (BJP)- Coimbatore
· A. C. Shanmugam (BJP)- Vellore
· K. Gopinath (INC)- Krishnagiri
· R. Asokan (AIADMK)- Dharmapuri
· T. M. Selvaganapathi (DMK)- Salem
· K. P. Ramalingam (BJP)- Namakkal
· M. Thilagabama (PMK)- Dindigul
· K. R. L. Thangavel (AIADMK)- Karur
· P. Karuppaiah (AIADMK)- Tiruchirappalli
· T. R. Paarivendhar (BJP)- Perambalur
· V. Selvaraj (CPI)- Nagapattinam
· Murasoli (DMK)- Thanjavur
· Raama Sreenivasan- (BJP) Madurai
· R. Sivasamy Velumani (AIADMK)- Thoothukkudi
· Vijay Vasanth (INC)- Kanniyakumari
· Thanga Tamil Selvan (DMK)- Theni
· M. Jansi Rani (AIADMK)- Tirunelveli
· K. Krishnasamy (AIADMK)- Tenkasi
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies
· Chennai North
· Chennai South
· Coimbatore
· Thoothukudi
· Madurai
· Tirunelveli
· Salem
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout In Southern States
Kerala- (1 Phase)
April 26- 71.27%
Tamil Nadu- (1 Phase)
April 19- 69.72%
Andhra Pradesh- (1 Phase)
May 13- 80.66%
Telangana- (1 Phase)
May 13- 65.67%
Karnataka (2 phases)
April 26- 69.56%
May 7- 71.84%
Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Candidates
Over 2.77 crore voters exercised their franchise this year, including a notable portion of first-time voters exceeding five lakhs. Of the 194 candidates across 20 constituencies, 169 were men, and 25 were women.
The list of key candidates:
· Rajmohan Unnithan (Congress) Kasaragod
· C Raghunath (BJP) Kannur
· Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Wayanad
· VK Sreekandan (Congress) Palakkad
· Suresh Gopi (BJP) Thrissur
· KJ Shine (CPM) Ernakulam
· Shashi Tharoor (INC) Thiruvanthapuram
· Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) Thiruvanthapuram
· KC Venugopal (Congress) Alappuzha
· Adoor Prakash (Congress)
Kerala Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Key Constituencies
· Thiruvananthapuram
· Ernakulam
· Pathanamthitta
· Thrissur
· Kasaragod
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In Southern India
In the southern region, polling took place in 130 constituencies across the following states and union territory:
Kerala (20)
Karnataka (28)
Tamil Nadu (39)
Telangana (17)
Andhra Pradesh (25)
Puducherry (1).