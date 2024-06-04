Elections

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Preparations Underway In Kerala, K'taka, TN, And Other Southern States; BJP Eyes Gain In South

The nation is eagerly waiting for the results of the high-octane Lok Sabha election 2024 to be out today, with the counting of votes starting at 8 am. In the southern region, polling took place in 130 constituencies across five states and one union territory including Kerala (20), Karnataka (28), Tamil Nadu (39), Telangana (17), Andhra Pradesh (25) and Puducherry (1). All eyes are on key candidates including Rahul Gandhi, K Annamalai, Asaduddin Owaisi, Basavaraj Bommai, and YS Sharmila Reddy among several others who were in the fray. To stay updated with election results in southern India, please follow Outlook.

Lok Sabha elections results in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today | PTI

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Prohibitory Orders Around Counting Centres

In a bid to maintain law and order on the vote counting and results day, the district administration on Monday imposed prohibitory orders around the designated vote counting centre for the Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies in North Kerala.

These measures, effective from Monday on the premises of JTD Group of Institutions at Vellimadukunnu, were instituted ahead of the counting of the ballots for the crucial Lok Sabha election scheduled for Tuesday.

Counting of votes for both constituencies will commence at 8.00 am, according to official sources.

(PTI Inputs)

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Over 13,000 Polling Staff Deployed

Across 29 counting centers in Karnataka, over 13,000 staff have been deployed for the counting of votes on Tuesday for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said on Monday. Each Parliamentary Lok Sabha constituency has one counting centre each. However, in Tumakuru, counting of votes will be done in two places, so the total number of counting centres is 29.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26 and the second phase in the other 14 segments in the northern districts was held on May 7.

(via PTI)

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Results : Key Candidates

The list of key candidates includes the following:

·       Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP)- Karimnagar

·       Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)- Hyderabad

·       Madhavi Latha (BJP)- Hyderabad

·       G Kishan Reddy (BJP)- Secunderabad

·       Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP)- Nizamabad

·       Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (INC)- Khammam

·       Ragidi Laxma Reddy (BRS)- Malkajgiri

·       K. Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS)

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies

·       Hyderabad

·       Secunderabad

·       Nizamabad

·       Malkajgiri

·       Karimnagar

·       Chevella

·       Mahabubabad

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Candidates

Out of 28 constituencies, 14 constituencies that went for polls in phase two on 26 April when a   total of 247 candidates, which included 226 men and 21 women contested.  The constituency with most contestants was Chikballapur (29) and the least was Dakshina Kannada (9). 

The remaining 14 constituencies that went for polls on 7 May as part of phase three saw a total of 227 candidates contesting, which included 206 men and 21 women. Among these, the Davanagere constituency had the most candidates (30), and Raichur  the least (8).

The list of key candidates:

·       C. N. Manjunath (BJP)- Bangalore Rural

·       D. K. Suresh (Congress)- Bangalore Rural

·       Shobha Karandlaje (BJP)- Bangalore North

·       Rajeev Gowda (Congress)- Bangalore North

·       P. C. Mohan (BJP) - Bangalore Central

·       Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)- Bangalore Central

·       Tejasvi Surya (BJP)- Bangalore South

·       Soumya Reddy (Congress) - Bangalore South

·       H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)- Mandya

·       Venkataramane Gowda (Congress)- Mandya

·       Yaduveer Wadiyar (BJP) - Mysore

·       M Lakshman (Congress)- Mysore

·       Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)- Haveri

·       Jagadish Shettar (BJP)- Belgaum/Belgavi

·       Pralhad Joshi (BJP)- Dharwad

·       Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP)- Bidar

·       Geetha Shivrajkumar (Congress)- Shimoga

·       Radhakrishna Doddamani( Congress)- Gulbarga

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies

·       Bangalore Rural

·       Bangalore North

·       Bangalore South

·       Bangalore Central

·       Mandya

·       Mysore

·       Belgaum/Belagavi

·       Haveri

·       Dharwad

·       Gulbarga

·       Bidar

·       Shimoga

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Candidates

Andhra Pradesh voted for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls simultaneously on May 13. As many as 454 candidates were in the fray for the 25 parliamentary constituencies.

This time, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a triangular contest between YSRCP; the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the BJP, TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP); and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The list of key candidates:

·       YS Avinash Reddy (YSRCP)- Kadapa

·       YS Sharmila Reddy (Congress)- Kadapa

·       Chadipiralla Bhupesh Reddy- Kadapa

·       V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP)- Nellore

·       Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP)- Nellore

·       Koppula Raju (Congress)- Nellore

·       Mathkumilli Bharath (TDP)- Visakhapatnam

·       Dr Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi (YSRCP)- Visakhapatnam

·       Gumma Thanuja Rani (YSRCP)- Araku

·       Kothapalli Geetha (BJP)- Araku

·       N. Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP)- Rajampet

·       PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)- Rajampet

Check updates on Andhra Assembly elections here.

YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila | - PTI
'Jagan Lacks Manners', Says Sister Sharmila As YSR Sibling Rivalry Heats Up Ahead Of Andhra Pradesh Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies

·       Visakhapatnam

·       Kadapa

·       Rajampet

·       Araku

·       Nellore

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates

Across all 39 Lok Sabha seats, several key candidates were in the fray in Tamil Nadu. This year Tamil Nadu witnessed a three-way race between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the AIADMK, and the INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK, Congress, and other parties.

The list of key candidates:

·       Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK)- Chennai North

·       G. Selvam (DMK)- Kancheepuram

·       K Annamalai (BJP)- Coimbatore

·       A. C. Shanmugam (BJP)- Vellore

·       K. Gopinath (INC)- Krishnagiri

·       R. Asokan (AIADMK)- Dharmapuri

·       T. M. Selvaganapathi (DMK)- Salem

·       K. P. Ramalingam (BJP)- Namakkal

·       M. Thilagabama (PMK)- Dindigul

·       K. R. L. Thangavel (AIADMK)- Karur

·       P. Karuppaiah (AIADMK)- Tiruchirappalli

·       T. R. Paarivendhar (BJP)- Perambalur

·       V. Selvaraj (CPI)- Nagapattinam

·       Murasoli (DMK)- Thanjavur

·       Raama Sreenivasan- (BJP) Madurai

·       R. Sivasamy Velumani (AIADMK)- Thoothukkudi

·       Vijay Vasanth (INC)- Kanniyakumari

·       Thanga Tamil Selvan (DMK)- Theni

·       M. Jansi Rani (AIADMK)- Tirunelveli

·       K. Krishnasamy (AIADMK)- Tenkasi

BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sambit Patra address a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. - PTI
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases 3rd Candidate List; BJP Names K Annamalai, T Soundarajan In 3rd Candidates List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Constituencies

·       Chennai North

·       Chennai South

·       Coimbatore

·       ​Thoothukudi

·       Madurai

·       Tirunelveli

·       Salem

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter waves a flag among the crowd of other supporters listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally - Getty Images
From Nitin Gadkari To Piyush Goyal, Here Are Key Candidates And Constituencies In BJP's 2nd List For Lok Sabha Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout In Southern States

Kerala- (1 Phase)
April 26- 71.27%

Tamil Nadu- (1 Phase)
April 19- 69.72%

Andhra Pradesh- (1 Phase)
May 13- 80.66%

Telangana- (1 Phase)
May 13- 65.67%

Karnataka (2 phases)
April 26- 69.56%
May 7- 71.84%

Representational Image | - PTI
'Impossible To Alter Data': Election Commission Releases Absolute Voter Turnout Numbers For 5 Phases | Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Key Candidates

Over 2.77 crore voters exercised their franchise this year, including a notable portion of first-time voters exceeding five lakhs. Of the 194 candidates across 20 constituencies, 169 were men, and 25 were women.

The list of key candidates:

·       Rajmohan Unnithan (Congress) Kasaragod

·       C Raghunath (BJP) Kannur

·       Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Wayanad

·       VK Sreekandan (Congress) Palakkad

·       Suresh Gopi (BJP) Thrissur

·       KJ Shine (CPM) Ernakulam

·       Shashi Tharoor (INC) Thiruvanthapuram

·       Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) Thiruvanthapuram

·       KC Venugopal (Congress) Alappuzha

·       Adoor Prakash (Congress)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | - PTI
BJP Takes ‘Rahulyaan’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Afraid To Contest From Amethi

BY Outlook Web Desk

 Kerala Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Key Constituencies

·       Thiruvananthapuram

·       Ernakulam

·       Pathanamthitta

·       Thrissur

·       Kasaragod

Check all results related updates here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In Southern India

In the southern region, polling took place in 130 constituencies across the following states and union territory:

  • Kerala (20)

  • Karnataka (28)

  • Tamil Nadu (39)

  • Telangana (17)

  • Andhra Pradesh (25)

  • Puducherry (1).

