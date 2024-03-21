Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Key SC Hearing Today On Freebies; EC Transfers District Police Chiefs Who Are Kin Of Politicians

Lok Sabha Polls: EC Transfers 'Non-Cadre' DMs, SPs In Some States
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday transferred non-cadre district magistrate and superintendents of police in some states.
Why Is SBI Running Away, Asks Congress MP On Electoral Bonds
On electoral bonds, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said: "Inflation and unemployment are breaking records of 40 years. In the electoral bonds, you are caught red-handed for getting funds from the companies where your government had been conducting raids... this is your government. You tell why SBI is running away. You (BJP) should tell the truth to the people..."
Meanwhile | Delhi CM Kejriwal Moves HC Seeking 'No Coercive Action' In Excise Policy 'Scam'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved a fresh plea in the High Court, seeking no coercive action against him in the excise policy "scam" case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued nine summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case till now. Kejriwal has skipped all the summons.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the ED on the petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
All Parties Respect Each Other, Says Cong On Differences Between SP, Apna Dal (K)
Speaking on differences between Samajwadi Party and its ally Apna Dal (K), Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said on Wednesday: “It’s an [INDIA] alliance with several parties in it. All parties respect each other and if there is any sort of minor misunderstanding or issue, we will discuss and sort it out.”
In Other News | Chennai: ED Raids AIADMK Leader In Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning conducted searches against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Vijayabaskar and a Chennai-based real estate group in money laundering probe.
Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, is an AIADMK strongman from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu. The searches against him are based on a state vigilance (DVAC) investigation of 2022 linked to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets, sources cited in a PTI report said.
He was earlier booked by the CBI in a "gutkha scam".
Lok Sabha Polls: Tripura CM On Door-To-Door Campaign
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was seen holding door-to-door campaign in Kanchanmala gram panchayat of Golaghati constituency, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Elections: Key Supreme Court Hearing Today Ahead On Political Freebies
The Supreme Court will hear today a PIL against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections, a significant move which comes weeks before the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which begin from April 19.
The PIL also seeks a direction to the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze the election symbols and cancel the registration of such political parties.
The plea said there should be a total ban on populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution, and the EC should take suitable deterrent measures.
It also urged the court to declare that the promise of irrational freebies from public funds before elections unduly influences the voters, disturbs the level playing field and vitiates the purity of the poll process.
Lok Sabha Election News: EVMs Reach Karnataka’s Puttur
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) arrived in Karnataka’s Puttur ahead of the upcoming elections. They will be stored at the Vivekananda English Medium School in the city.
Lok Sabha Polls: Union Min Jitendra Singh Offers Prayers Ahead Of Filing Nomination
Union Minister Jitendra Singh was seen performing puja at his residence in Jammu on Thursday, ahead of filing his nomination from Udhampur (J&K) as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.
BJP Seeks Mandu MLA’s Disqualification From J'khand Assembly After He Joins Cong
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the disqualification of Mandu MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel as Jharkhand MLA, hours after he joined the Congress. In a letter to Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, leader of the opposition Amar Kumar Bauri said that Patel won the Mandu assembly seat on BJP’s symbol and became a member of the fifth Jharkhand legislative assembly.
Patel is currently holding the post of whip in the party, Bauri said.
"Violating the constitutional provisions, Patel has joined the Indian National Congress in Delhi on Wednesday, which comes under the purview of anti-defection law,” Bauri, the BJP legislator from Chandankiyari, mentioned in the letter cited in a PTI report.
Lok Sabha Election News LIVE: Pappu Yadav Merges Party With Congress
Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday and announced the merger of his outfit. A former five-time MP from Bihar, Pappu Yadav is known for having influence in Seemanchal area of the eastern state.
Yadav is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan.
Pappu Yadav was accompanied by his son Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters.
Yadav said the Congress leadership gave him respect and he was joining the party's fight against "dictatorship" in the country to help save democracy and the Constitution.
Lok Sabha Election News: No Nomination Filed On Day 1 Of Process In Manipur
Election notification for both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur was issued on Wednesday, however, no nomination was filed on the first day, an official said.
Manipur's Lok Sabha seats are 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 2-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.
While Inner Manipur covering 32 assembly segments will go to polls on April 19, Outer Manipur having 28 assembly segments will vote on April 26.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination Process Begins For 1st Phase
With the issuance of notification, nomination process began from Wednesday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, which will take place April in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories
Full Schedule Of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 20
Last Date of Nominations: March 27
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: Match 30
Date of Poll: April 19
Date of Counting: June 4
Date before which election shall be completed: June 6
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK's Big Promises In Manifesto
Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) released its manifesto on Wednesday, in which the party promised to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA0), ban NEET exam and abandon the proposal of 'One Nation One Election'.
The manifesto also gave an indication that DMK would go on a battle against the ‘imposition of Hindi’. The movement against the imposition of Hindi has a pivotal role in the political history of the State that helped in strengthening the foundations of Dravidian politics in the State. Read More
Lok Sabha Election News: BJP Files Complaint With EC Over Rahul Gandhi 'Shakti' Remarks
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Rahul Gandhi for his "fight against a shakti" remarks at a recent rally in Mumbai, and urged the poll panel to take "stringent action" against the Congress leader and issue directions for lodging an FIR against him.
At a rally in Mumbai on Sunday, March 17, Rahul Gandhi had said, "We are not fighting against a political party...We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor are we fighting against one person. But, one face has been projected in the forefront."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phases
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be taking in seven phases, with the first one being on April 19. Phase 2 to 7 will be on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 contituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
When Are Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Being Held
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The poll body announced that voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.