Election Commission Releases All Data On Electoral Bonds With Numbers To Match Purchasers And Political Parties

The Election Commission on Thursday released all data received from SBI on electoral bonds on their website along with 'alphanumeric numbers' which reveal the sequence and match the purchasers and the political parties who received the money.
The fresh data includes two separate lists of the donors and the recipients.
In a post on X EC said that the data uploaded on the website was, "In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today ie March 21, 2024."
Where to find electoral bond data?
To read the fresh data of the electoral bonds - check this website.
Advertisement
The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month.
The Election Commission also mentioned that the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on "as is where is basis".