Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' Texts On WhatsApp: EC Asks Centre

Today the direction to immediately halt the process of sending the Viksit Bharat messages over WhatsApp was issued to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the Election Commission (EC) received many complaints regarding the messages still being sent despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Outlook Web Desk
March 21, 2024
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday asked the Centre to stop sending the 'Viksit Bharat' texts on WhatsApp. The direction to immediately halt the process of sending the messages over WhatsApp was issued to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

This development came as the Election Commission reportedly received several complaints that the messages are still being delivered to several citizens despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of Lok Sabha polls schedule.

In its order, the apex poll body also sought an immediate compliance report from the ministry regarding the matter.

Responding to EC's order, the ministry had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations.

