Elections

'Jagan Lacks Manners', Says Sister Sharmila As YSR Sibling Rivalry Heats Up Ahead Of Andhra Pradesh Polls

The ongoing elections in Andhra Pradesh have gained intensity due to the sibling rivalry within the top ruling family of the state.

Advertisement

PTI
YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, Sharmila Reddy, criticised him for his comments about her wearing a yellow saree, to suggest her closeness to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which uses the colour. Sharmila, the state Congress chief, said 'Jagan lacked basic manners' for speaking about his own sister's dress in public.

At an election rally in Guntur, Sharmila asked if TDP President Chandrababu Naidu had a patent on the yellow colour.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting LIVE

“He is saying I knelt before Chandrababu (Naidu), I wore a yellow saree, and I am reading Chandrababu’s script. Is Chandrababu having a patent right over yellow colour,” Sharmila asked.

Advertisement

Sharmila was reacting to remarks made by Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Pulivendula in Kadapa district. He said, those donning a yellow sari (TDP's party colour) and reading the script prepared by the TDP cannot assert ownership over Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

YSR, as Rajasekhara Reddy is popularly known, served as the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 and was the father of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila.

“Jagan Reddy is the adopted son of Narendra Modi. Jagan Reddy is not YSR’s successor but Modi’s successor,” she said.

Also Read:

Advertisement

The ongoing elections in Andhra Pradesh have gained intensity due to the sibling rivalry within the top ruling family of the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila are locked in a contest, both vying for the legacy of their late father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR).

Sharmila joined Congress earlier this year, merging her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into it.

Elections for the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will take place simultaneously on May 13.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Archery World Cup- Deepika Outshines Korean Rival To Make Semis
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know