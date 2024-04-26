'Jagan Lacks Manners', Says Sister Sharmila As YSR Sibling Rivalry Heats Up Ahead Of Andhra Pradesh Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, Sharmila Reddy, criticised him for his comments about her wearing a yellow saree, to suggest her closeness to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which uses the colour. Sharmila, the state Congress chief, said 'Jagan lacked basic manners' for speaking about his own sister's dress in public.
At an election rally in Guntur, Sharmila asked if TDP President Chandrababu Naidu had a patent on the yellow colour.
“He is saying I knelt before Chandrababu (Naidu), I wore a yellow saree, and I am reading Chandrababu’s script. Is Chandrababu having a patent right over yellow colour,” Sharmila asked.
Sharmila was reacting to remarks made by Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Pulivendula in Kadapa district. He said, those donning a yellow sari (TDP's party colour) and reading the script prepared by the TDP cannot assert ownership over Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.
YSR, as Rajasekhara Reddy is popularly known, served as the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 and was the father of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila.
“Jagan Reddy is the adopted son of Narendra Modi. Jagan Reddy is not YSR’s successor but Modi’s successor,” she said.
The ongoing elections in Andhra Pradesh have gained intensity due to the sibling rivalry within the top ruling family of the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila are locked in a contest, both vying for the legacy of their late father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR).
Sharmila joined Congress earlier this year, merging her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into it.
Elections for the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will take place simultaneously on May 13.