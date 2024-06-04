Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: Exit Polls Predicted Major Gains For BJP And TDP-Led NDA Alliance
Exit polls for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections predict major victories for the BJP and TDP-led NDA alliance. The NDA is expected to win between 111 and 135 seats. In contrast, the YSRCP is projected to secure only 45 to 60 seats. Some polls even predict up to 161 seats for the NDA and just 14 for the YSRCP in the 175-seat assembly.
In the NDA's seat-sharing deal, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP was given 144 seats, the BJP got 10 seats, and Jana Sena contested 21 seats.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: Intense Campaigning Was Seen Before Assembly Polls
YSRCP, led by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, campaigned vigorously this year. The BJP held rallies riding on PM Narendra Modi's popularity, alongside TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also actively campaigned.
The YSRCP highlighted their welfare initiatives over the past five years, while the NDA criticised the state government's performance and promised job creation and other benefits if elected.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: What Happened In The 2019 Elections?
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP secured a huge victory with 151 seats, making YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister. The TDP only won 23 seats. The JSP won one seat, and the BJP and Congress won none. In the 2014 election, the TDP, in alliance with the BJP, won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4), while the YSRCP won 67 seats.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: Why Andhra Pradesh Holds Simultaneous Lok Sabha And Assembly Elections?
Andhra Pradesh conducts its Lok Sabha (national) and Assembly (state) elections simultaneously, unlike most other states in India. This practice dates back to the early years after India's independence when all elections across the country were held concurrently. However, this changed in 1967 due to the possibility of either the Lok Sabha or state assemblies being dissolved before their full terms, leading to misalignment in election schedules.
Since then, frequent dissolutions of both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies have resulted in elections being held almost every few months, causing logistical challenges and administrative burdens. Presently, only four states, including Andhra Pradesh, continue to hold simultaneous elections with the Lok Sabha, maintaining a coordinated electoral process at both the national and state levels.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: Voter Turnout For Assembly Polls Stood At 80.66%
Andhra Pradesh achieved an 80.66% voter turnout in the 2024 elections for its 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies, according to the Election Commission's latest data. This marks an increase from the 79.83% turnout in 2019.
Voting extended late into the night at several polling stations, accommodating those in line by the 6 pm deadline. An official noted high voter interest but slower voting processes.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: Who Are The Key Contenders?
Top candidates include Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP's Pawan Kalyan, Congress' Killi Kruparani, Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP), and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP).
Also, some key Assembly constituencies to look out for in Andhra Pradesh include Pulivendula, Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Hindupur, Vijayawada West, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Gajuwaka, Undi, Gannavaram (Krishna), Atmakur, Proddatur, and Jammalamadugu.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live: Which Parties Are Aiming For Victory?
The YSRCP, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is competing for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. In the NDA coalition, the TDP will contest 144 Assembly seats and 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP will run for six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena party is aiming for two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats.