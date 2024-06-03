AP Election Results 2024: Will YSRCP Retain Andhra Pradesh Or Wil BJP-TDP See Victory?

The Election Commission of India will be releasing the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2204 and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections on Tuesday. With the counting of votes set to start at 8 AM, the question of who will win Andhra Pradesh remains.
The battle for the 175 Vidhan Sabha seats is expected to be a close one between the incumbent YSR Congress party and the NDA alliance in the southern state.
AP Elections Result 2024 – What Did The Exit Polls Say?
As per various exit polls, the NDA alliance, led by former chief minister N Chandrabbau Naidu and the Telegu Desam Party have been projected to win the majority of seats in the Assembly Elections.
Naidu’s TDP is part for the NDA alliance in the state – which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and the JanaSena Party.
However, other surveys have projected a second term for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state, making it a close fight between the two parties. For the Lok Sabha Elections in AP, the NDA alliance with BJP, TDP and JSP have been projected to win.
AP Elections Result 2024 – How Many Seats Needed For Majority?
For the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, a total of 175 seats are up for grabs. In order for any party to declare a majority, they must win a total of 88 seats to form the government.
As far as the Lok Sabha Results are concerned, the southern state holds a total of 25 seats.
AP Election Result 2024 – What Happened in 2019?
For the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress party emerged victorious. The YSR Congress contested from all 175 seats and won a total of 155 seats, marking a landslide victory.
TDP won a total of 23 seats while the JanaSena Party (JSP) won one seat. The BJP, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(M) failed to win any seats.
For the 2019 general elections, YSR Congress won a total of 22 seats in the Lok Sabha and the Telegu Desam Party won three seats.