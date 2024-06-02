AP Exit Polls 2024: Naidu or Reddy? Pollsters Project Neck-And-Neck Fight For YSRCP, TDP In Assembly Elections

With countdown for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 underway, exit polls have projected a neck and neck fight for between the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party.
Along with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Andhra Pradesh went to the polls to vote for across its 175 constituencies for the legislative assembly elections on May 13, 2024. With the counting of votes set for June 4, several pollsters have predicted a close fight between TDP and YSRCP in the state.
AP Exit Polls 2024: Jagan Mohan Reddy or Chandrababu Naidu - Who Will Return As Andhra CM?
The exit polls for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections have been split. While several polls and surveys have projected a win for the NDA alliance in the state, many of stated that Reddy's YSR Congress will retain its power in Andhra Pradesh.
As per India Today-Axis My India, People's Pulse, TV5 Telegu and NDTV India-Jan Ki Baat, a majority for the NDA alliance in the state, led by TDP has been projected.
The NDA alliance in the state comprises of the Telegu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. As per these polls, the NDA alliance has been projected to win around 98-120 seats of 175 while the YSRCP has been projected to win around 55-77 seats.
However, polls conducted by Aara Mastan, Atma Shakti SAS and Centre for Politics and Policy Studies have anticipated that Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress will retain its power for a second term in Andhra Pradesh.
The results for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections will be declared on June 4. The counting of votes is scheduled to commence from 8 AM onwards on Tuesday. In order for any party to win, a majority of 88 seats must be secured.