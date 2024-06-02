BJP Sees A Landslide Victory In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Wins 46 Out Of 60 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row with 46 seats in their kitty out of the 60-member assembly.
The Election Commission said that the National People's Party (NPP) has won 5 seats.
The counting of votes for the 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state commenced at 6 am on Sunday.
The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.
The National People's Party won in five seats, Nationalist Congress Party won three seats and People's Party of Arunachal was able to win in two seats.
Congress Party stands at one seat across the state.
3 Independent Candidates Win Seats In Arunachal Pradesh
Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.
Sawin had won the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He was denied a saffron party ticket this time and contested the elections as an independent.
Another independent candidate Laisam Simai has won from Nampong constituency with 3180 votes. And Tenzin Nyima Glow has won from Thrizino-Buragaon LS seat with 5593 votes.
PM Modi Congratulates Arunachal Pradesh
Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth.”
The PM also said, “I would like to appreciate the hardwork of the exceptional @BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people."
The saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019.
Who Is Arunachal Pradesh's Current CM?
Pema Khandu, the son of the late Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has been actively involved in politics since 1998.
He started his political career by serving as a cabinet minister in various departments, including Rural Work and Tourism.
Since 2014, he has held different ministerial positions, and in 2016, he assumed the role of Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, continuing in office to the present day.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu contested from Mukto seat which he was representing in the current House.
The Arunachal Pradesh CM and his deputy were among the 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in the state assembly polls following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period.