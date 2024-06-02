Elections

BJP Sees A Landslide Victory In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Wins 46 Out Of 60 Seats

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row with 46 seats in their kitty out of the 60-member assembly.

The Election Commission said that the National People's Party (NPP) has won 5 seats.

The counting of votes for the 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state commenced at 6 am on Sunday.

Counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway | - ANI Screengrab
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas

BY Toibah Kirmani

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

The National People's Party won in five seats, Nationalist Congress Party won three seats and People's Party of Arunachal was able to win in two seats.

Congress Party stands at one seat across the state.

Sikkim CM Designate Prem Singh Tamang | - PTI
Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat

BY Outlook Web Desk

3 Independent Candidates Win Seats In Arunachal Pradesh

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Sawin had won the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He was denied a saffron party ticket this time and contested the elections as an independent.

Another independent candidate Laisam Simai has won from Nampong constituency with 3180 votes. And Tenzin Nyima Glow has won from Thrizino-Buragaon LS seat with 5593 votes.

PM Modi Congratulates Arunachal Pradesh

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth.”

The PM also said, “I would like to appreciate the hardwork of the exceptional @BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people."

The saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019.

Who Is Arunachal Pradesh's Current CM?

Pema Khandu, the son of the late Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has been actively involved in politics since 1998.

He started his political career by serving as a cabinet minister in various departments, including Rural Work and Tourism.

Since 2014, he has held different ministerial positions, and in 2016, he assumed the role of Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, continuing in office to the present day.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu contested from Mukto seat which he was representing in the current House.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM and his deputy were among the 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in the state assembly polls following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  2. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  3. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  4. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  5. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
Sports News
  1. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  3. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six