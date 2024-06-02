Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Ahead In 21 Assembly Seats, NPP And PPA In 2

Arunachal Pradesh Elections Result LIVE: Early Trends
Apart from the 10 seats won by BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, the saffron party is leading in 11 seats, National People's Party is leading in 2 and People's Party of Arunachal in 2.
Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Results: BJP Leads On 6 Seats, NPEP On 2, As Per Early Trends
-As per the early trends, BJP leads on 6 seats, NPEP on 2 and Independents on 1 in Arunchal Pradesh.
-The ruling BJP already enjoys an edge having won 10 seats unopposed.
BJP In Arunachal Pradesh: Who Are The 10 BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed?
Sitting CM Pema Khandu from his family stronghold of Mukto.
Deputy CM Chowna Mein won unopposed from Chowkham constituency after his challenger from the Congress, Bayamso Kri, withdrew his nomination.
The other candidates elected unopposed include Dasanglu Pul from the Hayuliang, Dongru Siongju (Bomdila), Ratu Techi (Sagalee), Techi Kaso (Itanagar), Hage Appa (Ziro-Hapoli), Jikke Tako (Tali), Nyato Dukam (Taliha) and Mutchu Mithi (Roing).
Arunachal Pradesh Elections Results LIVE: BJP Leads On 3 Seats, 10 Won Unopposed
Early trends show the BJP leading on three seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The party has already won 10 seats in the northeastern state. The results of 50 of the 60 assembly seats will be known today.
Arunachal Pradesh Election Result: Key Constituencies
Some of the key seats to watch out for in the assembly election results are Mukto - where CM Pema Khandu is contesting, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing, and Changlang North.
Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024: Key Candidates
-Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP) - Already won
-Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP) - Already won
Other key candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh election include Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress), and Nabam Tado (Congress).
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2019: A Recap Of 2019 Results
-BJP won 41 seats, with Pema Khandu as Chief Minister.
-Congress secured 4 seats.
-Janata Dal United (JDU) won 7 seats.
-National People’s Party (NPP) won 5 seats.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: Ruling BJP Ahead With 10 Unopposed Seats
The Bharatiya Janata Party has already secured 10 seats, unopposed, including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha, and Ziro-Hapoli.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and four other Bharatiya Janata Party will unanimously be elected as MLAs unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination from their assembly seats.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: Which Are The Major Parties?
The Bharatiya Janata Party and The Indian National Congress are the two major political parties in Arunachal Pradesh although their competitors the Nationalist Congress Party and The National People’s party are giving them tough competition.
The voter turnout stands at a whooping 82.95 per cent, more than the 2019 assembly elections.
Arunachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Counting Began At 6 AM
The vote counting process for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections started at 6 AM today. The result is expected to be announced by evening.
In Arunachal Pradesh, to form a government, a party or coalition must achieve a majority in the Legislative Assembly. This majority is half the total Assembly seats plus one. Thus, with 60 seats, the majority mark is 31 in the state.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE: Results To Be Declared Today
The wait is finally over! The results of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly elections, held on April 19, 2024, will be declared today, two days ahead of the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission of India will announce the winners of the 60 assembly seats in the state. The 32-member Sikkim State Assembly result will also be declared today.
Key Details:
- Election Date: April 19, 2024
- Number of Assembly Seats: 60