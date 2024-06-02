Elections

Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Ahead In 21 Assembly Seats, NPP And PPA In 2

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 is taking place today, June 2. Out of the 60 Assembly seats that went to the polls on April 19, the BJP has already won 10 unopposed. A party is required to get at least 31 seats to cross the majority mark. Stay tuned for the live coverage with Outlook India.