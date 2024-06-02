Elections

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: SKM Crosses Halfway Mark, Ahead In 29 Seats, Show Trends

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting votes for Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 is taking place today, June 2. Stay tuned for the live coverage of the Sikkim election 2024.

O
Outlook Web Desk
2 June 2024
2 June 2024
Counting of votest for Sikkim Assembly Elections today | PTI

Sikkim Election 2024 Results LIVE: SKM Leading On 29 Seats, SDF Trails With 1 Seat

The ruling SKM is leading on 29 Assembly seats while the Opposition party SDF is trailing with one seat, show latest trends.

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: SKM Leading On 28 Seats, SDF Trails With 2 Seats

The ruling SKM is leading on 28 Assembly seats while the Opposition party SDF is trailing with two seats, show latest trends.

Sikkim Election 2024 Results LIVE: CM Prem Singh Tamang Takes Lead From Rhenock Seat

Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by 1,423 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, show latest trends.

Sikkim Election 2024 LIVE: SKM Crosses Halfway-mark In Sikkim, Ahead In 26 Seats

The ruling SKM has crossed halfway majority mark in Sikkim as the party is currently leading on 26 seats, show latest trends.

Sikkim Election Results LIVE: SKM Leading On 23 Seats

The ruling SKM party is currently leading on 23 Assembly seats in the state, show latest trends.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 22 Seats, SDF Trails With 2 Seats

The latest trends from Sikkim show ruling SKM leading on 22 seats while Opposition SDF is now trailing with two seats.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 19 Seats, BJP Trails With 2 Seats

The latest trends from Sikkim show ruling SKM leading on 19 seats while BJP is trailing with two seats and SDF trailing with one seat.

Sikkim Election 2024 LIVE: Security Has Been Beefed Up

The security has been beefed up in Sikkim as the counting of votes for the 32-member Assembly is underway in the state.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 16 Seats

The latest trends from Sikkim show ruling SKM leading on 16 seats.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM's Puran Kumar Gurung Leading From Chujachen Assembly Seat

SKM's Puran Kumar Gurung is currently leading from Chujachen Assembly seat by 669 votes.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM's Pamin Lepcha Leading From Gnathang-Machong Assembly Seat

SKM's Pamin Lepcha is currently leading after the initial round of voting from Gnathang - Machong Assembly Constituency.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 12 Seats

The latest trends from Sikkim show ruling SKM leading on twelve seats.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 8 Seats

The latest trends from Sikkim show ruling SKM leading on eight seats.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 7 Seats; BJP And SDF On 1 Seat Each

The latest trends from Sikkim show ruling SKM leading on seven seats while BJP and SDF is leading on one seat each.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 5 Seats

The latest trends from Sikkim show SKM leading on five seats.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: BJP, SDF Leading On 1 Seat Each

BJP is currently leading on one seat while Sikkim Democratic Front is also leading on one seat in Sikkim.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: SKM Leading On 4 Seats

The ruling SKM is leading on four seats currently in Sikkim while the Opposition SDF is trailing for now.

Sikkim Election 2024 LIVE: Estimated 80 Percent of 4.64 lakh Voters In Sikkim Casted Their Votes On April 19

An estimated 80 percent of the 4.64 lakh voters casted their votes in Sikkim on April 19. Besides, additional four percent of votes were cast through postal ballots by government officials and employees in the state.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: Postal Ballots Are Being Counted First Followed By EVMs

The authorities said the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of votes in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Sikkim.

Sikkim Election 2024 Counting LIVE: Counting Of Votes Taking Place Across 6 Districts

Counting of votes is taking place across six districts in Sikkim including nine constitutencies in Gangtok, seven constituencies in Namchi, five constituencies in Pakyong; four constituencies each in Soreng and Gyalshing and three constituencies in Mangan.

Sikkim Election Results Live: All Eyes On CM Tamang's Wife Contesting From Namchi-Singhithang Constituency

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai is contesting from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency.

Sikkim Elections Results Live: Exit Polls Predict SKM's Victory

The exit polls in Sikkim have predicted that BJP may get zero to two seats in Sikkim, the SKM may win 24-30, SDF may win one to three seats, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) may win zero to two while others may get zero to one seat.

Sikkim Elections Results Live: BJP And Other Parties In The State

The BJP, led by D.R. Thapa, is also confident of winning a sizeable number of the 31 seats it contested in Sikkim. -Observers say that the Citizen Action Party, a new crowdfunded party contesting 30 seats, could be a dark horse.

Sikkim Elections Results Live: What Is SDF Banking On This Time?

The SDF is banking on the issues of large-scale corruption and an alleged bid by the BJP and SKM to dilute the special status of Sikkim by expanding the definition of ‘Sikkimese’ people beyond the indigenous Lepcha, Bhutia, and Nepali people in the new Finance Act of 2023.

Sikkim Election Results Live: Contest Likely To Be Close

The Sikkim Assembly election is expected to be as close as the last Assembly Elections held in 2019. Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM won 17 seats to dislodge Pawan Kumar Chamling’s SDF government in 2019.

While the SKM’s strength in the Assembly swelled to 19, Chamling was the only SDF legislator left by December 2019, with 10 of his MLAs joining the BJP. Candidates of the BJP later won two bypolls, taking the party’s tally to 12.

The BJP had supported the SDF without being a part of the government, but the two parties severed their alliance ahead of the polls.

Sikkim Election Results Live: All Eyes On Footballer-turned-politicians Bhaichung Bhutia

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which received a shot in the arm after footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party merged with it in November 2023. On Sunday, all eyes would be on Bhutia who is contesting elections from Barfung (BL) assembly seat.

Sikkim Election Results Live: Counting Of Votes Begins

The counting of votes for the 32 Assembly seats of Sikkim has begun on Sunday.

Sikkim Election Results Live: 2019 Political Scene In The State

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SKM had on 17 seats, making Prem Singh Tamang the Chief Minister. The SDF, previously in power, was reduced to 15 seats. In the 2014 elections, the SDF won 22 seats, with Pawan Kumar Chamling serving his fifth term as CM.

Sikkim Election Results Live: Voting Percentage

Sikkim saw a 79.88 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly Election. This time’s voter turnout was down from 81.43 per cent in 2019.

Sikkim Election Results Live: Key Constituencies

The key constituencies in Sikkim include Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong, and Yangthang.

Sikkim Election Results Live: Key Candidates In Fray

The prominent candidates in Sikkim include incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), former footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM), and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM).

Sikkim Election Results Live: Main Political Parties In Fray Include SKM And SDF

In Sikkim, the main contest is between the regional parties including the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Notably, the BJP and the Congress also play important roles in alliances and local support.

Sikkim Election Results Live: Counting For 32 Assembly Seats To Begin At 6am

The counting of votes for the 32 Assembly seats of Sikkim, the polling for which was conducted on April 19, will commence at 6 am on Sunday. In Sikkim, with 32 assembly seats, the majority mark to form the government for any political party is 17 seats.

