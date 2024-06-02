Elections

Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM All Set For 2nd Term After Landslide Victory

As per ECI, the Prem Singh Tamang-led party won a total of 31 seats. Victory of the incumbent party was already ion the books with the party crossing the majority mark shortly after the counting of votes began.

PTI
Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM All Set For 2nd Term After Landslide Victory Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Election Commission of India has announced the results for the Sikkim Assembly Elections. As per the tally issued by the polling body, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party is all set to return for a second term after securing a landslide victory.

Chief Minister designate Prem Singh Tamlang celebrated the victory in Gangtok and stated that the people of Sikkim have voted after seeing the work of the SKM party.

While the SKM won a total of 31 seats, the Sikkim Democratic Front won the Shyari seat with Tenzing Norbu Lamtha

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

“(SDF leader) Pawan Kumar Chamling lost completely in 2019 only but it’s a democracy. The work they couldn’t do in 25 years, we did it in five years. People have voted on that basis,” stated Prem Singh Tamang.

While the new candidate for the post of Chief Minister has not been announced, it is likely that Tamang will be returning to the post for a second term.

Sikkim Election Results 2024 - Full List Of Winners

Sikkim Assembly Election 2024 Result - Winners
Constituency Winning Candidate Number of Votes
Yuksom Tashding Tshering Thendup Bhutia 8271
Yangthang Bhim Hang Limboo 6621
Maneybong Dentam Sudesh Kumar Subba 8553
Gyalshing-Barnyak Lok Nath Sharma 5612
Rinchenpong Erung Tenzing Lepcha 9624
Daramdin Mingma Norbu Sherpa 9404
Soreng-Chakung Prem Singh Tamang 10480
Salghari Zoom Madan Cintury 5678
Barfung Rishkal Dorjee Bhutia 8358
Polok-Kamrang Bhoj Raj Rai 8037
Namchi-Singhithang Krishna Kumari Rai 7907
Melli Nar Bahadur Pradhan 7904
Namthang-Raeypani Sanjeet Kharel 8949
Temi-Namphing Bedu Singh Panth 6759
Rangang-Yangang Raj Kumar Thapa 6514
Tumen-Lingi Samdup Tshering Bhutia 8265
Khamdong Singtam Nar Bahadur Dahal 5882
West Pendam Lall Bahadur Das 6237
Rhenock Prem Singh Tamang 10094
Chujachen Puran Kr Gurung 8199
Gnathang-Maching Pamin Lepcha 6676
Namcheybung Raju Basnet 7195
Martam-Rumtek Sonam Tsh. Venchungpa 8070
Upper Tadong GT Dhungel 6209
Arithang Arun Kumar Upreti 5356
Gangtok Delay Namgyal Barfungpa 4440
Upper Burtuk Kala Rai 6323
Kabi Lungchuk Thenlay Tshering Bhutia 5882
Djongu Pintso Namgyal Lepcha 6402
Lachen Mangan Samdup Lepcha 3929
Sangha Sonam Lama 1919

Sikkim Assembly Elections were held in a single-phase on April 19, 2024. The voter turnout for the assembly elections in the state was recorded at 79.77 percent while the polling figure for the single Lok Sabha seat in the state recorded at 80.03 percent.

