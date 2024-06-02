Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM All Set For 2nd Term After Landslide Victory

The Election Commission of India has announced the results for the Sikkim Assembly Elections. As per the tally issued by the polling body, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party is all set to return for a second term after securing a landslide victory.
As per ECI, the Prem Singh Tamang-led party won a total of 31 seats. Victory of the incumbent party was already ion the books with the party crossing the majority mark shortly after the counting of votes began.
Chief Minister designate Prem Singh Tamlang celebrated the victory in Gangtok and stated that the people of Sikkim have voted after seeing the work of the SKM party.
While the SKM won a total of 31 seats, the Sikkim Democratic Front won the Shyari seat with Tenzing Norbu Lamtha
“(SDF leader) Pawan Kumar Chamling lost completely in 2019 only but it’s a democracy. The work they couldn’t do in 25 years, we did it in five years. People have voted on that basis,” stated Prem Singh Tamang.
While the new candidate for the post of Chief Minister has not been announced, it is likely that Tamang will be returning to the post for a second term.
Sikkim Election Results 2024 - Full List Of Winners
|Sikkim Assembly Election 2024 Result - Winners
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Number of Votes
|Yuksom Tashding
|Tshering Thendup Bhutia
|8271
|Yangthang
|Bhim Hang Limboo
|6621
|Maneybong Dentam
|Sudesh Kumar Subba
|8553
|Gyalshing-Barnyak
|Lok Nath Sharma
|5612
|Rinchenpong
|Erung Tenzing Lepcha
|9624
|Daramdin
|Mingma Norbu Sherpa
|9404
|Soreng-Chakung
|Prem Singh Tamang
|10480
|Salghari Zoom
|Madan Cintury
|5678
|Barfung
|Rishkal Dorjee Bhutia
|8358
|Polok-Kamrang
|Bhoj Raj Rai
|8037
|Namchi-Singhithang
|Krishna Kumari Rai
|7907
|Melli
|Nar Bahadur Pradhan
|7904
|Namthang-Raeypani
|Sanjeet Kharel
|8949
|Temi-Namphing
|Bedu Singh Panth
|6759
|Rangang-Yangang
|Raj Kumar Thapa
|6514
|Tumen-Lingi
|Samdup Tshering Bhutia
|8265
|Khamdong Singtam
|Nar Bahadur Dahal
|5882
|West Pendam
|Lall Bahadur Das
|6237
|Rhenock
|Prem Singh Tamang
|10094
|Chujachen
|Puran Kr Gurung
|8199
|Gnathang-Maching
|Pamin Lepcha
|6676
|Namcheybung
|Raju Basnet
|7195
|Martam-Rumtek
|Sonam Tsh. Venchungpa
|8070
|Upper Tadong
|GT Dhungel
|6209
|Arithang
|Arun Kumar Upreti
|5356
|Gangtok
|Delay Namgyal Barfungpa
|4440
|Upper Burtuk
|Kala Rai
|6323
|Kabi Lungchuk
|Thenlay Tshering Bhutia
|5882
|Djongu
|Pintso Namgyal Lepcha
|6402
|Lachen Mangan
|Samdup Lepcha
|3929
|Sangha
|Sonam Lama
|1919
Sikkim Assembly Elections were held in a single-phase on April 19, 2024. The voter turnout for the assembly elections in the state was recorded at 79.77 percent while the polling figure for the single Lok Sabha seat in the state recorded at 80.03 percent.