Lok Sabha Election 2024: How Will Votes Be Counted?

Outlook Web Desk
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin counting votes across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies on June 4 at 8 am. Candidates and their agents will be present to witness the counting process.
EVMs have been used in India's elections since 2004 instead of paper ballots. An EVM consists of two units: the control unit operated by the polling officer and the balloting unit in the voting compartment.
The control unit has a "ballot button" that lights up a green LED on the balloting unit, indicating it's ready for voting. The balloting unit displays candidates' names and symbols, with a blue button for voters to cast their votes.
The ECI appoints a returning officer (RO) for each parliamentary constituency, making them responsible for vote counting.
As voting ends, the EVMs are sealed and stored in a strongroom in the parliamentary constituency. On the day of counting, the EVMs are taken out and unsealed in the presence of representatives from all participating political parties.
Vote counting begins with the RO counting votes through postal ballots.
The counting of EVM votes begins 30 minutes after the postal ballot count. Only the control units of the EVMs are required during the counting.
Since there are several assembly constituencies within a parliamentary constituency, vote counting for each assembly segment takes place in a single hall where 14 tables are set up and control units of EVMs are distributed among the tables.
When the Results button is pressed, the EVM displays votes secured by candidates one by one, indicated by beep sounds. The control unit shows “End” after the candidates’ vote numbers are displayed.
