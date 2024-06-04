Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics

One inference that could be drawn from these results is that Haryana is also moving towards a two-party system because of the decimation of the leading regional party, i.e. INLD and JJP, from the scene of Haryana politics. The BJP has made long strides in Haryana politics since its’ victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Now, the curiosity about the performance of INLD and JJP is not about the number of seats that the party got but about the number of places where it could save its deposits. The BJP, which was the junior partner of the Lok Dal and Haryana Vikas Party in the 1980s and 1990s, has, like in other states of the Country, shrunk the space of the partners who gave them some leverage in various states. So the pattern in Haryana is no different. The Shiv Sena, AGP, Janta Dal of Deve Gowda are some of the examples where role reversal has taken place. BJP, the junior partner, has overpowered its’ allies, who gave the BJP its entry into the politics of these states. So the question is, Is Haryana, like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, moving towards a two-party system with the complete annihilation of the JJP and INLD? For the first time, it seems that the three Lal’s of Haryana politics are on the verge of oblivion, and their third generation could not hold on to the legacy of their forefathers.