Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: State-wise Trends, Which Party Leading The Way

Vote counting is underway for the Lok Sabha election 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leading, with the opposition Indian National Congress and its allies putting up a strong fight.
According to the latest numbers at 12:45 PM, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 290 seats, while the opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is leading in 234 seats.
A party or coalition needs 272 seats to cross the majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.
Here is the complete list of states and union territories in India, along with the number of Lok Sabha seats each has, and the leading party and number of seats:
Lok Sabha Election 2024: State-wise Trends
1. Andhra Pradesh (25 seats)
- Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 16 seats
2. Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 2 seats
3. Assam (14 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 8 seats
4. Bihar (40 seats)
- Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)): 14 seats
5. Chhattisgarh (11 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 10 seats
6. Goa (2 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 seat
7. Gujarat (26 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 24 seats
8. Haryana (10 seats)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 5 seats
9. Himachal Pradesh (4 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 4 seats
10. Jharkhand (14 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 9 seats
11. Karnataka (28 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 16 seats
12. Kerala (20 seats)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 12 seats
13. Madhya Pradesh (29 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 29 seats
14. Maharashtra (48 seats)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 11 seats
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 11 seats
- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (SHSUBT): 11 seats
15. Manipur (2 seats)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 2 seats
16. Meghalaya (2 seats)
- Voice of the People Party (VOTPP): 1 seat
- Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat
17. Mizoram (1 seat)
- Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM): 1 seat
18. Nagaland (1 seat)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat
19. Odisha (21 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 18 seats
20. Punjab (13 seats)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 7 seats
21. Rajasthan (25 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 14 seats
22. Sikkim (1 seat)
- Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM): 1 seat
23. Tamil Nadu (39 seats)
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 21 seats
24. Telangana (17 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 8 seats
- Indian National Congress (INC): 8 seats
25. Tripura (2 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 2 seats
26. Uttar Pradesh (80 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 37 seats
- Samajwadi Party (SP): 33 seats
27. Uttarakhand (5 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 5 seats
28. West Bengal (42 seats)
- All India Trinamool Congress (AITC): 31 seats
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result | Union Territories
1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1 seat)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 seat
2. Chandigarh (1 seat)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat
3. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 seat
- Independent: 1 seat
4. Delhi (7 seats)
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 7 seats
5. Jammu and Kashmir (5 seats)
- Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC): 2 seats
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 2 seats
6. Ladakh (1 seat)
- Independent (IND): 1 seat
7. Lakshadweep (1 seat)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat
8. Puducherry (1 seat)
- Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat