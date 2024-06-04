Elections

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: State-wise Trends, Which Party Leading The Way

Congress backed INDIA alliance is leading in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Maharashtra, as per the latest ECI numbers. Meanwhile, BJP led NDA is currently leading in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka.

Election commission of India
Photo: Election commission of India
info_icon

Vote counting is underway for the Lok Sabha election 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leading, with the opposition Indian National Congress and its allies putting up a strong fight.

According to the latest numbers at 12:45 PM, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 290 seats, while the opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is leading in 234 seats.

A party or coalition needs 272 seats to cross the majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters watch the live telecast of proceedings of vote counting at their party office in Chennai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. - (AP Photo via Mahesh Kumar A.)
Early Trends Show INDIA Gaining in the Hindi Heartland, BJP Outrides Expectations in South

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Here is the complete list of states and union territories in India, along with the number of Lok Sabha seats each has, and the leading party and number of seats:

Lok Sabha Election 2024: State-wise Trends

1. Andhra Pradesh (25 seats)

    - Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 16 seats

2. Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 2 seats

3. Assam (14 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 8 seats

4. Bihar (40 seats)

    - Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)): 14 seats

5. Chhattisgarh (11 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 10 seats

6. Goa (2 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 seat

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat

7. Gujarat (26 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 24 seats

8. Haryana (10 seats)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 5 seats

9. Himachal Pradesh (4 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 4 seats

10. Jharkhand (14 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 9 seats

11. Karnataka (28 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 16 seats

12. Kerala (20 seats)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 12 seats

13. Madhya Pradesh (29 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 29 seats

14. Maharashtra (48 seats)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 11 seats

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 11 seats

    - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (SHSUBT): 11 seats

15. Manipur (2 seats)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 2 seats

16. Meghalaya (2 seats)

    - Voice of the People Party (VOTPP): 1 seat

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat

17. Mizoram (1 seat)

    - Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM): 1 seat

18. Nagaland (1 seat)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat

19. Odisha (21 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 18 seats

20. Punjab (13 seats)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 7 seats

21. Rajasthan (25 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 14 seats

22. Sikkim (1 seat)

    - Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM): 1 seat

23. Tamil Nadu (39 seats)

    - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 21 seats

24. Telangana (17 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 8 seats

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 8 seats

25. Tripura (2 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 2 seats

26. Uttar Pradesh (80 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 37 seats

    - Samajwadi Party (SP): 33 seats

27. Uttarakhand (5 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 5 seats

28. West Bengal (42 seats)

    - All India Trinamool Congress (AITC): 31 seats

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result | Union Territories

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1 seat)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 seat

2. Chandigarh (1 seat)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat

3. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 1 seat

    - Independent: 1 seat

4. Delhi (7 seats)

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 7 seats

5. Jammu and Kashmir (5 seats)

    - Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC): 2 seats

    - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 2 seats

6. Ladakh (1 seat)

    - Independent (IND): 1 seat

7. Lakshadweep (1 seat)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat

8. Puducherry (1 seat)

    - Indian National Congress (INC): 1 seat

