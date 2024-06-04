National

Early Trends Show INDIA Gaining in the Hindi Heartland, BJP Outrides Expectations in South

Trends show the INDIA alliance making inroads into BJP's Hindi heartland strongholds and the saffron party breaching opposition citadels in the South.

(AP Photo via Mahesh Kumar A.)
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters watch the live telecast of proceedings of vote counting at their party office in Chennai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo via Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon

The early trends of the Lok Sabha election results have thrown a few surprises. After the first round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found to be trailing in his home turf Varanasi, whereas in the south, known as the bastion of the Congress, the BJP is doing well.

In Karnataka, the BJP is now leading in almost 18 seats. Interestingly, in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is leading in four seats. In Telangana, where the Congress recently formed the government, the BJP is seemingly going to have a good foothold.

While the south has sprung a surprise, the north—the Hindi heartland—is also showing an unusual trend. In the 2019 elections, out of the 225 seats in the north (10 states), the Congress couldn’t even touch the double-digit mark. As per the early trends in the present elections, the opposition INDIA alliance is outriding expectations in UP, Bihar and Haryana. In Bihar, the INDIA bloc is leading in 10 seats, whereas the neck-to-neck fight in Uttar Pradesh is showing up formidable leads for the Samajwadi Party P-Congress combine.

During the election campaign, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had said several times that the INDIA bloc would do well. In 2019, the SP-BSP alliance got 15 seats and the BJP got 62. The changing numbers have clearly shown that the BSP votes have declined and have shifted to the INDIA bloc.

Cityscape: Indirapuri Masjid in Hazaribagh where people allegedly pelted stones during Ram Navami procession last year - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

In Haryana, the performance of the INDIA bloc after the first few rounds shows that the Congress is leading in six seats. The politics of Haryana in the recent past was marred with the issues of wrestler’s protests and farmers’ agitation.

The politics of Bihar also has thrown a surprise to the political pundits as the INDIA bloc is leading in around 10 seats. In 2019, the BJP swept over the state with 39 out of 40 seats. The politics of the state became interesting as Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, suddenly took a U-turn and jumped the boat before the elections. Kumar was the one who was primarily the projected convenor of the INDIA bloc.

Against this backdrop, one can say that this election has been full of surprises. Not only has it debunked the exit polls predictions, it has also shown that the INDIA bloc is opening its account in the Hindi heartland and the BJP is about to enter the southern bastion of Congress and regional parties.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TDP Surges Ahead With 127 Seats; YSRCP Leads In 21 
  2. Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: DMK Leads BJP In Coimbatore
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  4. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Both Trailing
  5. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Owaisi Leads BJP's Latha By Over 10000 Votes
Entertainment News
  1. 'Venom: The Last Dance' Trailer Review: Tom Hardy Returns To Unleash His Inner Deadly Creature
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Drama Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore
  3. Sivakarthikeyan Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arathy, Shares Announcement On Social Media
  4. Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’
  5. 'Panchayat' Fame Durgesh Kumar Opens Up About His Struggling Days: I Have Suffered From Depression Twice In 11 Years
Sports News
  1. Essex Racism Allegations: Club Charged With Failing To Address Systemic Discrimination
  2. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Farooqi-Powered AFG Canter To 125-Run Win
  3. T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics
  4. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win
  5. French Open Day 9 Recap: Djokovic Battles Past Cerundolo; Quarter-Finals Decided
World News
  1. Japan Police Searches For Suspects In Spray-Painting Of Graffiti At Controversial War Shrine
  2. South Korea Suspending Military Deal With North Korea After Tensions Over Balloons
  3. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  4. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  5. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha ECI Results 2024 Live
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Both Trailing
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Reaches Majority Mark In Trends
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Surprises NDA In Trends; Saffron Camp Not Even '300 Paar'
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TDP Surges Ahead With 127 Seats; YSRCP Leads In 21 
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Tejasvi Surya Lead By Over 1 Lakh Votes; NDA Leads In Andhra, INDIA In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Kalpana Soren Trailing In Jharkhand's Gandey; BJP Leading In 13 Seats, Congress In 6