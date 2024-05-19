During his campaign trail, BJP candidate Jaiswal had been attending public meetings arranged by different communities like the Kayasthas, the Kshatriyas and the Prajapatis, but had not visited any Muslim localities to seek votes, says Zafranullah Sadiq, who is currently the president of the Indrapuri Masjid committee. Last year, this mosque had been allegedly attacked by some hooligans during the Ram Navami procession. Though the police filed an FIR against 18 people, only two had been arrested. However, both are now out on bail, says Sadiq. Talking about the prevalent political currents in the state, he says: “The communal tension in Hazaribagh increases only during Ram Navami. Otherwise, the two communities cohabit peacefully. Last year, some elements provoked violence as they wanted to reap political benefit out of it. But this year, they were shocked to see Muslims garlanding and welcoming the procession on the Jama Masjid Road.”