Tracing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Ideological Journey From Leftist Alliances To Coalition Dynamics

Historically, the JMM has waltzed through various political alignments, navigating the diverse spectra of the left, right, and political centre. Initially, the JMM stood shoulder to shoulder with Marxist trade unionists such as AK Roy. However, as the intricate dance of political dynamics unfolded, the JMM, finding itself amidst widening rifts with its leftist allies, elegantly embraced an electoral partnership with the Indian National Congress-Indira (INC-I) during the mid-term polls of 1980. This strategic alliance not only harmonised with the regional presence of the JMM but also contributed a nuanced brushstroke to the canvas of the INC, depicting it as a party empathetic to tribal concerns. This delicate choreography subtly played a role in nullifying the influence of leftist parties, particularly those led by figures like Roy. The intricacies of this political ballet unfolded against a backdrop of strategic manoeuvres, as the JMM, through its collaboration with the INC, found a harmonious rhythm to navigate the complex currents of electoral dynamics.