UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats

The Meerut constituency, one of Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary seats, is currently represented by Rajendra Agarwal of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajendra Agarwal secured victory for the BJP with 5,82,976 votes, capturing 48.35 per cent of the vote share. His closest competitor, Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of the BSP, trailed by a margin of 2,379 votes. The election for the Meerut Parliamentary constituency was conducted on April 26, 2024.