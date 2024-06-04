UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats

Uttar Pradesh comprises 80 Lok Sabha seats and is one of the most important states in terms of getting numbers for all parties for the general elections.
Kannauj, Meerut, Mainpuri, and Mathura are some of the seats in Uttar Pradesh that are witnessing a high-stakes contest with political leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader Dimple Yadav and BJP leaders Arun Govil and Hema Malini in the fray.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE | Key Seats
Meerut Lok Sabha Election Result:
BJP's Arun Govil leading.
Kannauj Lok Sabha Election Result:
Akhilesh Yadav leading.
Mainpuri Lok Sabha Election Result:
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav leading.
Mathura Lok Sabha Election Result:
BJP's Hema Malini leading.
Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency
The Meerut constituency, one of Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary seats, is currently represented by Rajendra Agarwal of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajendra Agarwal secured victory for the BJP with 5,82,976 votes, capturing 48.35 per cent of the vote share. His closest competitor, Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of the BSP, trailed by a margin of 2,379 votes. The election for the Meerut Parliamentary constituency was conducted on April 26, 2024.
Being a battleground for the BJP and BSP due to its narrow margins, this year's contest features actor Arun Govil as the BJP candidate and Devvrat Kumar Tyagi representing the BSP. In the 2019 elections, Meerut Cantt favoured BJP's Rajendra Agarwal, while Meerut seat leaned towards Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of the BSP.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajendra Agarwal emerged victorious once again for the BJP with 531,898 votes, defeating BSP's Mohd Shahid Akhlak by a significant margin of 231,631 votes.
Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency
Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency went to polls on May 13, 2024, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav contested from Kannauj, while the BJP nominated Subrat Pathak. Notably, in the 2000 Lok Sabha Election, the seat proved to be a significant success for Akhilesh Yadav.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Subrat Pathak of the BJP emerged victorious with 561,286 votes, defeating SP's Dimple Yadav by a margin of 12,086 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, Dimple Yadav of the SP secured victory with 4,88,946 votes, with Subrat Pathak of the BJP as the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 19,964 votes.
Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency
Mathura Lok Sabha constituency is representated by BJP leader and veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini was again fielded by the BJP, Mukesh Dhangar from the Congress, and Suresh Singh from the BSP. The voting for the Mathura Parliamentary constituency took place on April 26, 2024.
Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini of the BJP emerged victorious with 667,342 votes, defeating RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh by a margin of 2,90,023 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, Hema Malini of the BJP secured victory with 5,84,609 votes, with RLD's Jayant Chaudhary as the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 3,40,725 votes.
Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency
Mainpuri, a parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, falls within the Agra division. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the Samajwadi Party (SP) nominated Dimple Yadav, while the BJP fielded Jayveer Singh. The election for the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency took place on May 7, 2024.
In the 2022 Lok Sabha by-election, which was necessitated by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, Dimple Yadav of the SP emerged victorious with 6,17,625 votes, defeating BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 2,88,136 votes. Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav of the SP secured victory with 5,23,145 votes, with BJP's Prem Singh Shakya as the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 94,586 votes.