In Mandi's Electoral Battle, Can The 'Queen' Topple The 'King'?

But this isn’t all. When asked what Besar Singh dislikes about the Congress, he replies, “I don’t know. Modi-ji is good.” In the bustling Indira Market, a Sikh shopkeeper prefers the Congress over the BJP (!). “Vikramaditya has a better chance than Kangana.” But many in Mandi say that the candidate is irrelevant for them, I tell him, as they’d vote for Modi. “See, the country has developed under him. For example, the tunnel construction. The BJP has done good work—even better than the Congress.” In the same market, Narendra Singh talks about the Ram Mandir celebration in Mandi. “It looked like Diwali—on that day, it felt as if the BJP would get more than 500 seats.” He, too, praises Modi’s honesty, saying that the Ram mandir should have been built much earlier. A white turban graces his head, but given this is Mandi, I check with him. “Is this a turban—you’re a sardar, right?” He smiles, says yes, then adds: “Pure Sanatani and pure veg.”