Kangana Faces Farmer’s Ire In Mandi

A strong reminder to her social media post during the 2021-22 farmers’ protest in Delhi’s borders has come from the Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM), an umbrella body of fruit and vegetable organisations in the hill state.“She (Kangana) had been very vocal, criticising the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. The criticism is fine, but it’s more to do with what she had said first. She insulted the farmer community; then she also called an elderly woman protester as Bilkis Bano of anti-CAA protests in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh,” says Harish Chauhan, convenor of the SKM.