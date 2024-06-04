Elections

Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Himachal, Gujarat Constituencies With Disqualified MLAs To Get New Ones Today

Bypolls 2024 results LIVE news updates: The Election Commission held bye elections to fill vacancies in 26 Assembly Constituencies along with the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The bye-election in these constituencies was needed due to the resignation, disqualification, or demise of the sitting legislators. The 26 constituencies are spread across 13 states and the results of these polls will be declared today.

Trisha Majumder
Trisha Majumder
4 June 2024
4 June 2024
Counting of votes for bypolls in 26 Assembly constituencies. PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Where To Watch

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer will be available on the ECI Website at the URL https://results.eci.gov.in/  

It would also be available on the Voter Helpline App, available on both iOS and Android platforms.

For comprehensive coverage, Outlook will provide minute-by-minute updates, breaking stories, the latest trends, detailed analysis, infographics, and liveblogs. 

You can track at - https://www.outlookindia.com/topic/lok-sabha-election-2024

Odisha Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: BJD-BJP To Go Head-To-Head, Couting Of Votes Begins 8 AM

In Odisha, the main contest for the Vidhan sabha seats is between the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janta Party and the incumbet Biju Janta Dal led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As per exit polls, its expected to be a close fight between the BJP and BJD.

TRACK ODISHA ASSEMBLY RESULTS 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Haryana Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Manohar Lal Khattar Resignation Left Karnal Seat Empty

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his cabinet in March 2024 leaving his Assembly Constituency Karnal without a legislator and bypolls were held in the seat this time.

There were nine candidates in fray for the Karnal Assembly seat.

Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Schedule For 26 Assembly Constituencies In 2024

Phase 1 - Ramnagar Constituency In Tripura; Vilavancode Constituency In Tamil Nadu

Phase 2 - Akola West Constituency In Maharashtra; Bagidora (ST) Constituency In Rajasthan

Phase 3 - Shorapur (ST) Constituency In Karnataka; Vijapur, Khambat, Porbandar, Vaghodia, Manavadar Constituencies In Gujarat; -Bhagawangola Constituency in West Bengal

Phase 4 - Dadraul Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Secunderabad Cantt.(SC) Constituency In Telangana

Phase 5 - Lucknow East Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Gandey Constituency In Jharkhand;

Phase 6 - Gainsari Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Karnal Constituency In Haryana;

Phase 7 - Duddhi (ST) Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Baranagar Constituency In West Bengal; Agiaon Constituency In Bihar; Dharamshala, Lahaul And Spiti, Sujanpur, Barsar, Kutlehar and Gagret Constituencies In Himachal Pradesh

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Is Modi Govt Heading Towards 3rd Term? Vote Counting From 8 AM

The counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is set to take place from 8 am today. The data for counting trends and results will be given as per data from the Election Commission of India.

FOLLOW FOR LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 4 Congress MLAs Joined BJP

Four ex-Congress MLAs joined BJP and the party fielded them from the same seats for bypolls:

Dr. C. J. Chavda (Vijapur)

Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (Khambhat)

Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani (Manavadar)

Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Vaghodia)

Independent MLA Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia also joined BJP and was fielded from Porbandar constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 6 MLAs Disqualified For Cross-Voting

Bypolls were held in six constituencies of Himachal Pradesh after the sitting Congress legislators were disqualified on February 29 by the party for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections.

The six disqualified Congress MLAs who supported BJP were:

Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala)

Ravi Thakur (Lahaul & Spiti)

Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur)

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar)

Chetanya Sharma (Kutlehar)

Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Gagret)

Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Why Are Bye Elections Held?

A bye-election is held in specific constituencies when the sitting legislator has resigned, was disqualified, or died.

Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 26 Assembly Constituencies Held Bypolls Across 13 States

The 13 states in which the bye elections were held are - Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

