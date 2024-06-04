Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Himachal, Gujarat Constituencies With Disqualified MLAs To Get New Ones Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Where To Watch
The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer will be available on the ECI Website at the URL
It would also be available on the Voter Helpline App, available on both iOS and Android platforms.
Odisha Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: BJD-BJP To Go Head-To-Head, Couting Of Votes Begins 8 AM
In Odisha, the main contest for the Vidhan sabha seats is between the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janta Party and the incumbet Biju Janta Dal led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As per exit polls, its expected to be a close fight between the BJP and BJD.
Haryana Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Manohar Lal Khattar Resignation Left Karnal Seat Empty
Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his cabinet in March 2024 leaving his Assembly Constituency Karnal without a legislator and bypolls were held in the seat this time.
There were nine candidates in fray for the Karnal Assembly seat.
Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Schedule For 26 Assembly Constituencies In 2024
Phase 1 - Ramnagar Constituency In Tripura; Vilavancode Constituency In Tamil Nadu
Phase 2 - Akola West Constituency In Maharashtra; Bagidora (ST) Constituency In Rajasthan
Phase 3 - Shorapur (ST) Constituency In Karnataka; Vijapur, Khambat, Porbandar, Vaghodia, Manavadar Constituencies In Gujarat; -Bhagawangola Constituency in West Bengal
Phase 5 - Lucknow East Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Gandey Constituency In Jharkhand;
Phase 6 - Gainsari Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Karnal Constituency In Haryana;
Phase 7 - Duddhi (ST) Constituency In Uttar Pradesh; Baranagar Constituency In West Bengal; Agiaon Constituency In Bihar; Dharamshala, Lahaul And Spiti, Sujanpur, Barsar, Kutlehar and Gagret Constituencies In Himachal Pradesh
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: Is Modi Govt Heading Towards 3rd Term? Vote Counting From 8 AM
The counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is set to take place from 8 am today. The data for counting trends and results will be given as per data from the Election Commission of India.
Gujarat Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 4 Congress MLAs Joined BJP
Four ex-Congress MLAs joined BJP and the party fielded them from the same seats for bypolls:
Dr. C. J. Chavda (Vijapur)
Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (Khambhat)
Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani (Manavadar)
Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Vaghodia)
Independent MLA Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia also joined BJP and was fielded from Porbandar constituency.
Himachal Pradesh Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 6 MLAs Disqualified For Cross-Voting
Bypolls were held in six constituencies of Himachal Pradesh after the sitting Congress legislators were disqualified on February 29 by the party for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections.
The six disqualified Congress MLAs who supported BJP were:
Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala)
Ravi Thakur (Lahaul & Spiti)
Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur)
Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar)
Chetanya Sharma (Kutlehar)
Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Gagret)
Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Why Are Bye Elections Held?
A bye-election is held in specific constituencies when the sitting legislator has resigned, was disqualified, or died.
Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 26 Assembly Constituencies Held Bypolls Across 13 States
The 13 states in which the bye elections were held are - Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.