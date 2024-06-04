Elections

Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Himachal, Gujarat Constituencies With Disqualified MLAs To Get New Ones Today

Bypolls 2024 results LIVE news updates: The Election Commission held bye elections to fill vacancies in 26 Assembly Constituencies along with the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The bye-election in these constituencies was needed due to the resignation, disqualification, or demise of the sitting legislators. The 26 constituencies are spread across 13 states and the results of these polls will be declared today.