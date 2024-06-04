Elections

'Overconfidence' Trends On Social Media As BJP Stays Far Away From '400-Plus' Target

Among the biggest setbacks for the BJP, a party known for its stronghold in the Hindi heartland, was its Uttar Pradesh performance where the Opposition bloc INDIA crossed the half-way mark in trends.

PM Modi meditating after concluding Lok Sabha election campaign Photo: BJP
'#Overconfidence' trended on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in vote-counting trends remained below their 400-plus target over which they exuded confidence throughout the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign.


Among the biggest setbacks for the BJP, a party known for its stronghold in the Hindi heartland, was its Uttar Pradesh performance where the Opposition bloc INDIA crossed the half-way mark in trends.

Uttar Pradesh is a key state for all parties when it comes to the general elections due to its big seat-share - 80 - in Lok Sabha.

BJP's sitting Amethi MP Smriti Irani, who had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was trailing this time to Congress candidate Kishori Lal.

Social media was flooded with posts where users seemed to convey that the NDA was "overconfident" in aiming for a 400-plus seat count in the 543-seat Lok Sabha elections 2024.

A user on X put a picture of the counting trends, where BJP was much behind the 400-plus target, and captioned it, "India's Next Prime Minister Narendra Modi Overconfidence ache ache ko dooba deta hai, be humble when you in power,".

"The slogan of 400 par made BJP voters complacent & made them sit at home in overconfidence. A lesson for BJP also that overconfidence is not good in long run," another user wrote.

"This should be a wake-up call for the BJP, which handed tickets to just about anybody, relying on Yogi and Modi's names. SP, however, picked some quality contenders," another X user wrote.

