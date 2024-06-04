Exit poll projections, which were out on June 1 after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls 2024 voting, had projected an improved performance this elections for the INDIA bloc but had also predicted an NDA sweep. The BJP-led NDA, as per exit poll predictions, is set to return for a third straight term as most pollsters predicted close to or over 370 seats for the latter in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, majority mark in which is 272.