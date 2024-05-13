Elections

Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle For 96 Seats In 10 States/UTs

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting: Polling will take place today, May 13, in 96 seats spread across nine states and the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

PTI
Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4| Photo: PTI
info_icon

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has entered the fourth phase of the total seven-phase election today, with 96 seats spread across 10 states/union territories. The first three phases have already decided the fate of 284 MPs, with the Lok Sabha comprising a total of 545 seats.

Voting will begin at 7am local time and end at 6pm. Complete election results for all phases are to be released on June 4. 

null - Illustration: Anupriya
Election Diary: Voices Matter

BY Swati Subhedar

The first three phases of the election, which were held on April 19, April 26 and May 7, saw a voter turnout of 66.1, 66.7, and 61 percent, respectively. The fifth phase will kick off on May 20 and the sixth on May 25, before the election heads towards the seventh and final phase on June 1. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting | Key Points

  • List Of States/UTs Voting In Phase 4 

-Andhra Pradesh: All 25 constituencies in the southern coastal state

-Telangana: All 17 constituencies in the southern state

-Jharkhand: 4 of the eastern state’s 14 constituencies

-Odisha: 4 of the eastern state’s 21 constituencies

-Uttar Pradesh: 13 of the northern state’s 80 constituencies

-Madhya Pradesh: 8 of the central state’s 29 constituencies

-Bihar: 5 of the eastern state’s 40 constituencies

-Maharashtra: 11 of the western state’s 48 constituencies

-West Bengal: 8 of the eastern state’s 42 constituencies

-Jammu and Kashmir: 1 of the union territory’s five constituencies

  • Key Candidates In Phase 4 Elections 

Several high-profile candidates are contesting in this phase, including Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj), Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary (Baharampur), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), YS Sharmila (Kadapa), Arjun Munda (Khunti), Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), and Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar).

  • Key Constituencies In Phase 4

Some of the key constituencies in Phase 4 include:

- Baharampur - West Bengal

- Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

- Hyderabad - Telangana

- Krishnanagar - West Bengal

- Begusarai - Bihar

- Munger - Bihar

- Asansol - West Bengal

- Kannauj -  Uttar Pradesh

- Kadapa - Andhra Pradesh

- Khunti - Jharkhand

  • Ruling Parties In States/UTs Contesting In Phase 4

The BJP governs Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh outright, while it shares power in Maharashtra and Bihar through alliances. Odisha is governed by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which leans towards the NDA but is not a part of the alliance.

Andhra Pradesh is governed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Telangana by Congress, Jharkhand by the INDIA alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and West Bengal by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, a member of the INDIA alliance.

Jammu and Kashmir is governed directly by New Delhi, with its state assembly remaining suspended.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Airlines Celebrate Mother’s Day With Special Messages, Mementoes And Meals
  2. Karnataka: SIT Arrests 2 Persons Connected To Explicit Videos Of Prajwal Revanna
  3. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  4. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  5. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao is Janhvi Kapoor's Cricket Coach, Support System In 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Trailer
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Her Compass And Biggest Source Of Strength
  3. Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea Durham, Late Mom Alma With Pictures On Mother's Day
  4. Apoorva Arora Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste
  5. ‘The Broken News 2’: 5 Compelling Factors That Make This Newsroom Drama Binge-Worthy
Sports News
  1. Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Teenager Lovro Zvonarek Scores On First Start
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Humble Man Utd In PL; Novak Djokovic Loses In Italian Open; PAK Beat IRE In 2nd T20I
  3. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 47-Run Win - Data Debrief
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Pacer Umesh Yadav Backs Gujarat Titans For 'Miracle' Play-Off Entry
  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Delhi Capitals By 47 Runs - As It Happened
World News
  1. Israel Pushes Deeper Into Rafah, Battles Hamas In Devastated North
  2. Reports: Police Officer Was Shot And Killed In Ohio After Being Ambushed
  3. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  4. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  5. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail