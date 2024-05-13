Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle For 96 Seats In 10 States/UTs

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has entered the fourth phase of the total seven-phase election today, with 96 seats spread across 10 states/union territories. The first three phases have already decided the fate of 284 MPs, with the Lok Sabha comprising a total of 545 seats.
Voting will begin at 7am local time and end at 6pm. Complete election results for all phases are to be released on June 4.
The first three phases of the election, which were held on April 19, April 26 and May 7, saw a voter turnout of 66.1, 66.7, and 61 percent, respectively. The fifth phase will kick off on May 20 and the sixth on May 25, before the election heads towards the seventh and final phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting | Key Points
List Of States/UTs Voting In Phase 4
-Andhra Pradesh: All 25 constituencies in the southern coastal state
-Telangana: All 17 constituencies in the southern state
-Jharkhand: 4 of the eastern state’s 14 constituencies
-Odisha: 4 of the eastern state’s 21 constituencies
-Uttar Pradesh: 13 of the northern state’s 80 constituencies
-Madhya Pradesh: 8 of the central state’s 29 constituencies
-Bihar: 5 of the eastern state’s 40 constituencies
-Maharashtra: 11 of the western state’s 48 constituencies
-West Bengal: 8 of the eastern state’s 42 constituencies
-Jammu and Kashmir: 1 of the union territory’s five constituencies
Key Candidates In Phase 4 Elections
Several high-profile candidates are contesting in this phase, including Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj), Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary (Baharampur), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), YS Sharmila (Kadapa), Arjun Munda (Khunti), Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), and Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar).
Key Constituencies In Phase 4
Some of the key constituencies in Phase 4 include:
- Baharampur - West Bengal
- Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)
- Hyderabad - Telangana
- Krishnanagar - West Bengal
- Begusarai - Bihar
- Munger - Bihar
- Asansol - West Bengal
- Kannauj - Uttar Pradesh
- Kadapa - Andhra Pradesh
- Khunti - Jharkhand
Ruling Parties In States/UTs Contesting In Phase 4
The BJP governs Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh outright, while it shares power in Maharashtra and Bihar through alliances. Odisha is governed by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which leans towards the NDA but is not a part of the alliance.
Andhra Pradesh is governed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Telangana by Congress, Jharkhand by the INDIA alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and West Bengal by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, a member of the INDIA alliance.
Jammu and Kashmir is governed directly by New Delhi, with its state assembly remaining suspended.