Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle For 96 Seats In 10 States/UTs

Ruling Parties In States/UTs Contesting In Phase 4

The BJP governs Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh outright, while it shares power in Maharashtra and Bihar through alliances. Odisha is governed by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which leans towards the NDA but is not a part of the alliance.

Andhra Pradesh is governed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Telangana by Congress, Jharkhand by the INDIA alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and West Bengal by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, a member of the INDIA alliance.

Jammu and Kashmir is governed directly by New Delhi, with its state assembly remaining suspended.