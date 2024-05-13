Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins In 96 LS Seats, Also In AP, Odisha Assembly Constituencies

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date West Bengal: Polling Being Held In All 7 Phases
Voting is being held in all seven phases for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Here's the West Bengal Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule:
Phase: 1 (April 19)
Coochbehar SC,
Alipurduars ST,
Jalpaiguri SC
West Bengal - Phase 2 (April 26)
Darjeeling GEN,
Raiganj GEN,
Balurghat GEN
Phase 3 (May 7)
Maldaha Uttar GEN,
Maldaha Dakshin GEN,
Jangipur GEN,
Murshidabad GEN
Phase 4 (May 13)
Baharampur GEN,
Krishnanagar GEN,
Ranaghat SC,
Bardhaman Purba SC,
Bardhaman - Durgapur GEN,
Asansol GEN,
Bolpur SC,
Birbhum GEN
Phase 5 (May 20)
Bangaon SC,
Barrackpur GEN,
Howrah GEN,
Uluberia GEN,
Sreerampur GEN,
Hooghly GEN,
Arambag SC
Phase 6 (May 25)
Tamluk GEN,
Kanthi GEN,
Ghatal GEN,
Jhargram ST,
Medinipur GEN,
Purulia GEN,
Bankura GEN,
Bishnupur SC
Phase 7 (June 1)
Dum Dum GEN
Barasat GEN
Basirhat GEN
Jaynagar SC
Mathurapur SC
Diamond Harbour GEN
Jadavpur GEN
Kolkata Dakshin GEN
Kolkata Uttar GEN
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 LIVE : How To Check Your Voting Booth
A voter can check the EPIC number on their Voter ID card to find out which polling booth they are supposed to vote at.
What is EPIC number
The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code which is assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.
On any Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. One can also get the EPIC number from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).
How to find EPIC number online?
Open the official NVSP portal.
Under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.
Select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.
Fill the required details in to see the EPIC code.
How To Find Polling Booth With EPIC Number
Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’
The booth details will be displayed on the screen of your device.
India General Elections LIVE: Is Voter ID Card Mandatory For Voting
You can still cast your vote if you have misplaced the physical copy of your voter ID card or forgot to take it with you to the booth on the polling day, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. However, there are a few things that one needs to ensure to be able to cast a vote without a physical copy of the Voter ID card.
Here's how you can vote without a physical copy of a Voter ID card:
-While physical Voter ID is not required, a voter should be enrolled with EPIC
-Voter does not have to remember the EPIC number (Voter ID number)
-Voter's names should be mentioned in the electoral list
-Carry a government-issued photo identity card to polling booth
-Voter registration is mandatory
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Taking Place In All Seats Today
Along with all 25 Lok Sabha seats, voting is simultaneously taking place in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh today, May 13. Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a triangular contest involving ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).
AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi, who has not been part of any alliances so far, is also in fray for Monday's voting.
The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.
Besides PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge undertook poll campaigns for their respective party candidates. READ FULL REPORT ON ANDHRA PRADESH ELECTIONS
Odisha Lok Sabha, Assemble Election: Eco-Friendly Polling Station
An eco-friendly polling station has been established at the Dandamunda village in Chandahandi Block of the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha. BJP's Balabhadra Majhi, BJD's Pradeep Majhi and Congress' Bhujabala Majhi are contesting the from this seat.
As many as 28 legislative assembly seats of Odisha are going to polls in this phase. Odisha assembly elections 2024 are taking place in four phases - May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Today, four Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha and all 25 of Andhra Pradesh are also voting.
India General Elections Phase 4: Voting Begins In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs
Voting has begun from 7 am in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting is taking place in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
This phase will seal the fate of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Girigraj Singh, and Trinamool Congress's firebrand leader Mahua Moitra among many bigwig politicians from multiple political parties. Along with Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting is also taking place simultaneously for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections.
Telangana Election Timing: Voting To Begin
Voting is taking place today in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and will begin at 7 am. Keeping in mind the hot weather conditions and people's reluctance to step out in the afternoon, the Election Commission has increased poll timing in some Telangana seats.
While the usual hours of voting are from 7 am to 5 pm, they are curtailed keeping in mind the terrain, time of sunset and security situation. The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.
Andhra Biryani Of Local Spices: A Battle Of Choice Beyond Ideology
It has been 10 years since the separation, but Andhra Pradesh (AP) is still hurting for Hyderabad. It was the soul of our state, says a fisherman by the banks of the serene Godavari on a balmy, breezy evening a little out of Rajahmundry (or Rajamahendravaram now). It was the best jewel. ‘Heera tha hamara’, says a lady selling ripe, bright yellow Banganapalle mangoes in a market in Vijayawada. “I will never vote for the Congress because they split the state,” remarks an elderly autorickshaw driver in Guntur.
Not that the Congress counts in these elections in AP, simultaneously being held for both the assembly and the Lok Sabha. Or the BJP, for that matter. It’s a straight fight between the two regional parties—the incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party or the YSRCP headed by the youthful Jagan Mohan Reddy and the veteran N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP (Telugu Desam Party). The BJP is the junior partner in alliance with the TDP and Pawan Kalyan’s party (actor and brother of actor-cum-politician Chiranjeevi), the Jana Sena. READ FULL STORY
Indore Lok Sabha Election Voting LIVE: Congress Pitches For NOTA
The Congress's has been appealing to voters in Indore Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh to select the NOTA option on the polling day on May 13 has triggered a sharp war of words between the opposition party and the ruling BJP on social media.
The Congress' appeal comes against the backdrop of the last-minute withdrawal of nomination by the party candidate Akshay Kanti Bam on April 29, who joined the BJP.
Seeking to blunt the Congress' campaign, the BJP has asked voters to shun the None of The Above (NOTA) option and re-elect party MP Shankar Lalwani by a huge margin.
While Congress is targeting the BJP with the slogan "Note ka Jawab Nota", the saffron party has retorted saying, "Your coin is counterfeit".
Uttar Pradesh Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav In Fray
Voting is taking place in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the fourth phase, with all eyes on the prestigious Kannauj seat from where Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is seeking a re-election.
Another prominent candidate in the fray in this round is Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is contesting from Kheri.
Voting will take place in Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC). A total of 130 candidates are in the poll fray in this phase.
India General Elections FAQ: Is Voting Slip Mandatory To Cast Vote
With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just around the corner, the Election Commission of India has started issuing voter slips and sending them to the houses of eligible voters. However, not all eligible voters have received their voter slips.
With several voters yet to receive their voter slips, a common question arises - can I still cast a vote in the elections without a slip?
The answer is YES. Eligible voters can vote without the slips if their name is mentioned on the electoral roll. Know More On This And Other Election FAQs Here
Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling For Andhra Pradesh, Odisha State Polls Also Today
Apart from Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections, voting is also taking place for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha state assembly elections today, May 13. Voting will simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).
As many as 28 legislative assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase. Odisha assembly elections 2024 are taking place in four phases - May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Today, four Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha and all 25 of Andhra Pradesh are also voting. READ FULL STORY
India General Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: What Does Heatwave Condition Look Like Today
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the Election Commission of India is expecting "no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in Phase 4."
The IMD predicts that the parliamentary constituencies going to polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures and there will be no heatwave-like conditions in these areas on polling day. Keeping in mind the hot weather conditions and people's reluctance to step out in the afternoon, the Election Commission has increased poll timing in some Telangana seats.
While the usual hours of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm, they are curtailed keeping in mind the terrain, time of sunset and security situation.
India General Elections 2024: Voter Turnout In Three Phases So Far
Voting is taking place in seven phases in the Lok Sabha or general elections 2024 in India. While votes are being polled for the fourth phase today, the voter turnout in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections was 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent and 65.68 per cent, respectively.
The EC has attributed heatwave conditions as one of the reasons for lower voter turnout in the last three phases as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls.
Citing an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the poll authority on Sunday said that "there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in Phase 4."
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 LIVE Updates: First Major Election In Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation In 2019
Voting is also taking place today to the prestigious Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir with 24 candidates in the fray, whose fate over 17 lakh voters are expected to seal. It is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The National Conference has fielded influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while youth leader Waheed Para is contesting on the People's Democratic Party ticket. The Apni Party has fielded Ashraf Mir, while the BJP is not contesting. The BJP-led NDA has MPs from over 40 of these 96 seats that will go to polls on Monday.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Key Candidates
While 1,717 candidates in total are in the fray in the fourth phase of Lok Sabhe elections 2024 taking place today, among the keenly watched contests are those involving former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (contesting from UP's Kannauj) and Union ministers Giriraj Singh (contesting from Bihar's Begusarai), Nityanand Rai (contesting from Bihar's Ujiarpur) and Raosaheb Danve (contesting from Maharashtra's Jalna).
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting against former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and TMC candidate in West Bengal's Baharampur seat in this phase. BJP's Pankaja Munde (Maharashtra's Beed), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Telangana's Hyderabad) and Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila (Kadapa) are also some of the prominent candidates in this phase.
Other well-known faces in this phase are Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Teni is eyeing a hat-trick from Kheri (UP), while TMC's Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the wake of cash-for-query allegations, is seeking re-election from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.
Film star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is seeking re-election from Asansol where he is pitted against BJP's veteran leader SS Ahluwalia. BJP's former West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and Trinamool Congress' Kirti Azad are contesting from Bardhaman-Durgapur. READ FULL STORY
India General Elections 2024: Important Dates
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, second phase on April 26, third on May 7 and that for the fourth phase is taking place today, polling for Phase 5 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Polling LIVE: Voting Starting Timing
Voting for the Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 13, will begin at 7 am in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.
The states where voting is taking place in Phase 4 are: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Key Points To Know
Lok Sabha elections 2024 or general elections in India are crossing the half-way mark today, May 13, with the fourth phase of voting which is taking place in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.
A total of 1,717 candidates are contending in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 and more than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 women.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases in total. The first three phases took place on April 29, April 26 and May 7. With the fourth phase taking place today, May 13, only three phases remain - May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Polling will be held today in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.